Carnival Cruise Passengers Banned For Life Over Viral TikTok Showing Fishy Rule Breaking

A viral video showed a cruise passenger fishing from a balcony.

learn more about Entrepreneur Staff

By Entrepreneur Staff

(Photo by Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Carnival Cruise

A viral Tiktok showing a Carnival cruise passenger fishing from a room balcony has led to a lifetime ban for the alleged fisherman and at least one guest.

"Fishing from our ships is prohibited," a Carnival rep said in a statement to Nexstar on Wednesday. "We have identified the guests and they will not be cruising on Carnival again."

RELATED: Carnival Cruise Wants Passengers to Have Fun in the Sun — But Do This, and You'll Get Burned With a New $500 Fee

The video appears to show a man fishing from a docked ship in Nassau, Bahamas. A fishing line and a small yellow fish with a hook in its mouth are visible as the line appears to be pulled up from below.

@alexthecruiser This is awful, and breaking major rules. #carnival #carnivalcruise #fish #fishing #bahamas #fishinglife #fishingtiktoks ♬ original sound - Alex the Cruiser

The video has been circulating on social media and has more than two million views. The original video was deleted.

According to Cruise Hive, fishing rods are allowed on ships, but fishing from the boat is "absolutely not permitted" and dangerous for marine life and other passengers. Bahamian law requires non-residents to obtain a permit for fishing in their waters.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Related Topics

Cruises News and Trends tiktok

Editor's Pick

Jeans Made Out of...What? One Company Dared to Go Where None Had Before — and Even Levi's Is On Board.
The Best Advice I've Ever Received — 5 Keys to Entrepreneurial Success
How Maserati Recharged Its Brand
Ex-Employees Admit to Getting Revenge on Their Former Companies — Here's How
How to Spot the Next 500-Unit Franchise
The Future of Hybrid Work? A New Poll Confirms What We Knew All Along.

Most Popular

See all
Business Culture

How to Encourage Productive Debate in Your Workplace

Here's how leaders can foster an environment that encourages productive debate and empowers individuals to challenge ideas rather than go with the flow.

By Jyoti Bansal

Business News

Nursing School Operators in Florida Face 20 Years in Prison For Selling Thousands of Fake Diplomas To Students

Prosecutors on the case say it was a multimillion-dollar scheme enacted by a network of over two dozen nursing school professionals.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Business News

Man Sues Netflix For $1 Million After Seeing His Photo in a Documentary Describing a 'Stone Cold Killer'

Taylor Hazlewood claims that Netflix used one of his Instagram photos during a scene in "The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker."

By Emily Rella

By Entrepreneur Store

Travel

Bad Weather Won't Ruin Your Vacation Anymore — One Company Will Pay You to Enjoy It Rain or Shine

Nick Cavanaugh founded Sensible Weather to solve an all-too-common problem and bring awareness to climate change.

By Amanda Breen

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman