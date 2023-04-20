A viral Tiktok showing a Carnival cruise passenger fishing from a room balcony has led to a lifetime ban for the alleged fisherman and at least one guest.

"Fishing from our ships is prohibited," a Carnival rep said in a statement to Nexstar on Wednesday. "We have identified the guests and they will not be cruising on Carnival again."

The video appears to show a man fishing from a docked ship in Nassau, Bahamas. A fishing line and a small yellow fish with a hook in its mouth are visible as the line appears to be pulled up from below.

The video has been circulating on social media and has more than two million views. The original video was deleted.

According to Cruise Hive, fishing rods are allowed on ships, but fishing from the boat is "absolutely not permitted" and dangerous for marine life and other passengers. Bahamian law requires non-residents to obtain a permit for fishing in their waters.