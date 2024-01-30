Carnival Cruise Ship Rescues Two Men Stranded After Their Boat Sinks: 'They Were Adrift Way Too Far Offshore' The men were found floating on a kayak in the Gulf of Mexico.

By Emily Rella

Carnival Cruises
The Carnival Jubilee team safely pulled the two men aboard the ship.

Two men stranded in the ocean were spotted and rescued by a Carnival Cruise Line ship on Monday.

The men, who were using a kayak to stay afloat after their boat sank, were found waving for help off the coast of Isla Mujeres in the Gulf of Mexico by the Carnival Jubilee ship.

"They were welcomed onto the ship safely and were evaluated by the ship's medical staff and given first aid and food," Carnival said in a release regarding the incident. "The ship's team and Carnival's Fleet Operation Center staff in Miami kept in close contact with Mexican Navy officials and arranged a transfer, which was completed shortly after the rescue."

The Carnival crew coordinated a safe transfer of the men with the Mexican Navy (Carnival)

The ship, which departed from Galveston, Texas, on Saturday, is proceeding as scheduled and set to arrive at Mahogany Bay in Honduras on Tuesday as part of its seven-day-long journey.

Related: Cruise Ship Rescues 17 Migrants Near Bahamas

One passenger, Brandon Ray, documented the incident on TikTok with video footage of the men being rescued and taken back to safety.

@brandonray242

Rescue at sea! Carnival Jubilee

♬ original sound - Brandon Ray

"We were awakened to the 'man overboard' call and then they came back on 10 minutes later and said that it was not a man overboard (at least from the ship) but that they spotted two individuals on a kayak and we were going to turn around and make contact to see if they needed help," he told viewers. "Turns out they did — they were adrift way too far offshore and small craft advisory."

The identities of the rescued men have not been released.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

