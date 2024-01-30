The men were found floating on a kayak in the Gulf of Mexico.

Two men stranded in the ocean were spotted and rescued by a Carnival Cruise Line ship on Monday.

The men, who were using a kayak to stay afloat after their boat sank, were found waving for help off the coast of Isla Mujeres in the Gulf of Mexico by the Carnival Jubilee ship.

"They were welcomed onto the ship safely and were evaluated by the ship's medical staff and given first aid and food," Carnival said in a release regarding the incident. "The ship's team and Carnival's Fleet Operation Center staff in Miami kept in close contact with Mexican Navy officials and arranged a transfer, which was completed shortly after the rescue."

The Carnival crew coordinated a safe transfer of the men with the Mexican Navy (Carnival)

The ship, which departed from Galveston, Texas, on Saturday, is proceeding as scheduled and set to arrive at Mahogany Bay in Honduras on Tuesday as part of its seven-day-long journey.

One passenger, Brandon Ray, documented the incident on TikTok with video footage of the men being rescued and taken back to safety.

"We were awakened to the 'man overboard' call and then they came back on 10 minutes later and said that it was not a man overboard (at least from the ship) but that they spotted two individuals on a kayak and we were going to turn around and make contact to see if they needed help," he told viewers. "Turns out they did — they were adrift way too far offshore and small craft advisory."

The identities of the rescued men have not been released.