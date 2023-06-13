Energy Drink Company Slams Rumors That Its Beverage Contains Weight Loss Drug Celsius was founded in 2017 but gained mass popularity earlier this year.

By Emily Rella

The increased media obsession with Ozempic (the brand name for semaglutide, a medication that helps regulate blood sugar in patients with Type 2 diabetes) and its potential to help people lose weight has led the masses to seek out prescriptions for the drug.

This has also led to a slew of viral TikToks claiming to have found "nature's Ozempic" or other things that mimic the effects of semaglutide, including one video by user @goltzar that's been viewed over 1.2 million times saying energy drink brand Celsius contains the "miracle drug."

@goltzar Adderall shortage SOLVED health costs SUBVERTED Celsius RECALLED #celsiuslivefit #ozempic #bbljourney #columbia @mirrandaaaaa ♬ Cupid - Twin Ver. (FIFTY FIFTY) - Sped Up Version - regex & bexter & Vraox

Other videos have had users chime in, joking about the rumors that the beverage contains the weight loss aid.

@halezbalezfalez skinnnnnnyyyyyy #celcius #ozempic #fyp #meme ♬ hills remix Nicki Minaj - ??????

@angelgome157 Finally #fyp #viral #fypシ #celsius #spainsh #mexican #mexicantiktok #ozempic #famous ♬ original sound - La Esme

Celsius reps say these claims are bogus and denied that there is any sort of weight loss aid in the cans.

"Celsius products do not contain, and have never contained, semaglutide," a spokesperson for the company told FOX Business in a statement. "Celsius products provide functional energy that, when combined with proper diet and moderate exercise, is clinically proven to increase the metabolism through thermogenesis."

Celsius did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.

Celsius, founded in 2017, hit record first-quarter earnings this year after posting an earnings revenue of $260 million, a whopping 95% increase from the same time last year, thanks to a massive boost in popularity from social media.

Gross profit for Q1 2023 reached $114 million, which was a 111% increase from the $54 million gross profit recorded in Q1 2022.

Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

