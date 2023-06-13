Celsius was founded in 2017 but gained mass popularity earlier this year.

The increased media obsession with Ozempic (the brand name for semaglutide, a medication that helps regulate blood sugar in patients with Type 2 diabetes) and its potential to help people lose weight has led the masses to seek out prescriptions for the drug.

This has also led to a slew of viral TikToks claiming to have found "nature's Ozempic" or other things that mimic the effects of semaglutide, including one video by user @goltzar that's been viewed over 1.2 million times saying energy drink brand Celsius contains the "miracle drug."

Other videos have had users chime in, joking about the rumors that the beverage contains the weight loss aid.

Celsius reps say these claims are bogus and denied that there is any sort of weight loss aid in the cans.

"Celsius products do not contain, and have never contained, semaglutide," a spokesperson for the company told FOX Business in a statement. "Celsius products provide functional energy that, when combined with proper diet and moderate exercise, is clinically proven to increase the metabolism through thermogenesis."

Celsius did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.

Celsius, founded in 2017, hit record first-quarter earnings this year after posting an earnings revenue of $260 million, a whopping 95% increase from the same time last year, thanks to a massive boost in popularity from social media.

Gross profit for Q1 2023 reached $114 million, which was a 111% increase from the $54 million gross profit recorded in Q1 2022.