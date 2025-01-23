Is ChatGPT Still Down? Workers and Students Complain They Have to Write Code and Essays Themselves OpenAI says they fixed the issue, which appeared to be worldwide, just after 10 a.m. EST.

By Erin Davis

ChatGPT has been down since early Thursday morning for thousands of users around the world, according to DownDetector.

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI's status page said there were "increased errors for ChatGPT" and at 5:12 a.m. PST, the company said they were investigating the issue and had "identified the root cause."

About a half hour later, they reported they were working to "implement a fix." Another update at 6:34 a.m. PST reads: "We are continuing to work on a fix for this issue."

Now the company says the issue has been fixed, though it has not said what the problem was.

The BBC reports that more than 10,000 people reported the app down on Thursday morning as workers began their day.

Some workers were having a tougher time than others.

"ChatGPT is down, I realize that 90% of my tasks need to wait until it's back," one user wrote on X.

The Independent reports that some users were worried they would get fired for having to write code and essays themselves.

"Chatgpt is down when you have deadline to submit two assignments and one essay," another user wrote.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

