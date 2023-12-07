Wikipedia's 25 Most Popular Pages of 2023 Reveal What We All Can't Stop Thinking About Have you been searching the digital index for the same things?

By Amanda Breen

  • OpenAI's ChatGPT led Wikipedia's most-viewed pages in 2023, highlighting global interest in artificial intelligence with over 49 million views.
  • The influence of Indian users on Wikipedia surged, with entries about the 2023 Cricket World Cup and Bollywood films among the top 25.
  • Public fascination with notable personalities and events reflected in Wikipedia traffic, with entries on Taylor Swift, Elon Musk and global conflicts attracting millions of views.

The list of Wikipedia's top 25 most-viewed pages in 2023 is out — charting the curiosity of the internet and serving as a barometer of the world's shared interests and concerns.

OpenAI's ChatGPT took the spotlight with an impressive 49.4 million page views (out of more than 84 billion total views), according to the nonprofit Wikimedia Foundation.

The wildly popular AI-driven chatbot set a new record for user base growth this year, attracting a whopping 100 million active users in January alone. The triumph of ChatGPT underlines a broader tech revolution, with companies investing billions into AI development and chip-making to power these future innovations.

Earlier this year, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman told ABC News that AI might be "the greatest technology humanity has yet developed," but that it also comes with real dangers. "We've got to be careful here," he said. "I think people should be happy that we are a little bit scared of this."

Wikipedia's list also reflected the substantial cultural and digital impact of Indian audiences, CNN reported. Among the top five were entries related to the 2023 Cricket World Cup and the Indian Premier League, resonating with the sport's massive fan base in India. Indian cinema made an impact too, with Bollywood action movies Jawan and Pathaan outperforming American blockbusters such as Barbie and Avatar: The Way of Water in Wikipedia page views.

Image Credit: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin | Getty Images

Not to be overshadowed, subjects on influential personalities continued to captivate readers, from Taylor Swift's latest music conquests to Elon Musk's headline-making maneuvers, revealing the evergreen interest in celebrities and icons. The list was peppered with sports icons, acclaimed movies and pivotal global events, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine and controversial figure Andrew Tate rounding out the entries.

Image Credit: Slaven Vlasic | Getty Images

Here's the list of 25, ranked by number of page views:

1. ChatGPT, 49,490,406 page views

2. Deaths in 2023, 42,666,860

3. 2023 Cricket World Cup, 38,171,653

4. Indian Premier League, 32,012,810

5. Oppenheimer (film), 28,348,248

6. Cricket World Cup, 25,961,417

7. J. Robert Oppenheimer, 25,672,469

8. Jawan (film), 21,791,126

9. 2023 Indian Premier League, 20,694,974

10. Pathaan (film), 19,932,509

11. The Last of Us (TV series), 19,791,789

12. Taylor Swift, 19,418,385

13. Barbie (film), 18,051,077

14. Cristiano Ronaldo, 17,492,537

15. Lionel Messi, 16,623,630

16. Premier League, 16,604,669

17. Matthew Perry, 16,454,666

18. United States, 16,240,461

19. Elon Musk, 14,370,395

20. Avatar: The Way of Water, 14,303,116

21. India, 13,850,178

22. Lisa Marie Presley, 13,764,007

23. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, 13,392,917

24. Russian invasion of Ukraine, 12,798,866

25. Andrew Tate, 12,728,616
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

