A new study shined the spotlight on three southern locales for cheap eats.

As inflation continues to plague the restaurant industry, some U.S. cities are standing out for their dining-out affordability.

A new study by Cookie Rookie analyzed the most affordable cities for a three-course meal for two, and the Southern states seem to be the best bet for those looking to head out for a bite to eat.

Unsurprisingly, the most expensive city to dine out was New York, which costs an average of $130 for a dinner for two at a mid-tier restaurant.

If you're looking for cheaper eats, Texas looks like a good bet, according to the report. The state had five cities in the top 10.

Here are the five cheapest cities to dine out in, per the study.

1. Fort Worth, Texas

Average price for a meal for two: $60

"Fort Worth's food culture is deeply influenced by its Texan heritage, renowned for barbecue, Tex-Mex, and cowboy cuisine," the study states.

2. El Paso, Texas

Average price for a meal for two: $62

3. Memphis, Tennessee

Average price for a meal for two: $65

4. Detroit, Michigan

Average price for a meal for two: $70

5. Columbus, Ohio

Average price for a meal for two: $70

