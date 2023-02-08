Plus, the CEO of yogurt company Chobani said he was donating $1 million to Turkish Philanthropy Funds.

Amazon, Apple, Chobani, and other companies are contributing to disaster relief efforts in Turkey.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the region on Monday, affecting parts of Turkey and Syria. At press time, the death toll has reached over 11,000 people, per The New York Times.

Amazon said in a press release this week it had a truckload of relief items departing from Istanbul, Turkey's capital, the day after the disaster.

Hamdi Ulukaya, the CEO of yogurt company Chobani, who was born in Turkey, said he was donating $1 million to Turkish Philanthropy Funds (TPF), according to TheStreet. He also said he would match another $1 million.

"This is my homeland, and one of the biggest catastrophes in the country's history – my heart is breaking," he told the outlet.

Other companies have promised to help out, per CNN, including German telecom company Deutsche Telekom with free calls and a donation of $1 million Euros and U.K. grocery and retail chains Tesco and Marks & Spencer.

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, Tweeted the company will be "donating to relief efforts," and Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, said it would also "be supporting relief and recovery efforts."

Sending our thoughts and condolences to the people of Turkey, Syria, and anyone affected by the devastating earthquakes. Apple will be donating to relief and recovery efforts. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 6, 2023

Amazon also created a donations page for Turkey that customers can use that "will work with partners to deliver relief items and logistical support" per the company's press release.

"This immediate delivery is just the beginning of Amazon's response," said Abe Diaz, leader of Amazon's Disaster Relief program, on Monday.