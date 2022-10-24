Beloved actor and comedian tragically passed away on Monday at the age of 67 due to complications following a car accident in Los Angeles around 9:30 a.m. local time, Variety reported.

TEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Jordan was known for his comedic roles in Will and Grace and Glee creator Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story.

During the pandemic, Jordan gained millions of followers thanks to the light-hearted and entertaining videos of him singing, dancing, and just making people laugh during lockdown protocols. At the time of his death, Jordan had over 5.8 million followers on the platform.

Jordan's videos propelled him to internet fame, covering everything from funny anecdotes from his childhood or Hollywood parties to well-choreographed Beyoncé routines. He would often begin his videos with signature catchphrases like "How y'all doin?" or "Hello fellow hunker downers!"

Jordan's new-found internet fame helped him snag a book deal for his memoir "How Y'all Doing?: Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived" which was released in April 2021.

Jordan also recorded and released his debut gospel album which featured artists like Dolly Parton and Brandi Carlile that same year.

"I think that fear keeps so many of us from being successful at things outside our realm of experience," Jordan penned in his book about his career. "We love to stay in our comfort zone, but the growth only comes when we wander outside of that zone."