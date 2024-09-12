Get All Access for $5/mo

These Are Companies With the Most AI-Related Job Postings, Hiring Everything From Technical Writers to Engineers AI-related jobs are plentiful — if you know where to look.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • A new study examined LinkedIn and Glassdoor job postings to find the companies with the most AI-related job postings.
  • AI-related jobs include Senior Director of Analytics & AI, AI Technical Writer, AI Application Engineer, and AI Solution Sales Specialist.
  • The study found that while the usual AI companies, like Microsoft and Meta, dominated the list, the U.S. Department of the Treasury made an appearance, too.

A new study shows that AI jobs are concentrated in companies you'd least expect.

Computing solutions specialist Getac analyzed LinkedIn and Glassdoor job listings for companies with the most AI-related postings and looked for jobs like Senior Director of Analytics & AI, AI Technical Writer, AI Application Engineer, and AI Solution Sales Specialist.

Microsoft topped the list, beating out Meta, which came in second.

The report found that, while the usual Big Tech AI players dominated the list, other companies made surprise appearances, too, including the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Mount Sinai Health System, and the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Here are the companies that currently have the most AI-related job postings listed.

1. Microsoft

Number of postings: 1,335

2. Meta

Number of postings: 1,232

3. Deloitte

Number of postings: 461

4. U.S. Department of the Treasury

Number of postings: 417

5. Huntington Ingalls Industries

Number of postings: 363

6. Mount Sinai Health System

Number of postings: 355

7. Georgia Institute of Technology

Number of postings: 338

8. Accenture

Number of postings: 293

9. PwC

Number of postings: 279

10. InterSources

Number of postings: 249
