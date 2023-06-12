Conor McGregor Knocks Out Miami Heat Mascot in Failed Product Promotion, Sends Him to Hospital The incident occurred during Game 4 of the NBA finals.

By Emily Rella

A hilarious promotion quickly turned violent on Friday after MMA fighter Conor McGregor accidentally knocked out the Miami Heat mascot "Burnie" during Game 4 of the NBA Finals and sent him to the hospital.

In what was supposed to be a staged tiff between the two to promote pain relief spray TIDL, McGregor was play-punching Burnie during a time-out in the third quarter and then spraying the product on him to help with "pain."

McGregor, however, punched the mascot a little too hard (and more than once) — way past the point of TIDL being able to do anything.

McGregor hit the mascot a second time in the chest, and Burnie had to be dragged away by security and medical personnel after hitting the ground.

Several videos on social media show the harsh blow from McGregor and the subsequent exit of Burnie from the game.

TIDL is McGregor's plant-based topical spray that aims to relieve pain quickly through cooling technology.

The Athletic reported that the man inside the mascot costume was given pain medication at the hospital before being released and is "doing well."

"It's the Miami Heat toughness that we are talking about," Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters postgame about Burnie's incident. "Should've been allowed to take the first swing. We won't reveal who that is but he's tough. Take a punch and get back up. Yeah, he's not going to miss any time."

The Heat will take on the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday. The Nuggets are leading the series 3-1.

Wavy Line
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

A Father Decided to Change When He Was in Prison on His Son's Birthday. Now His Nonprofit Helps Formerly Incarcerated Applicants Land 6-Figure Jobs.
Lock
A Teen Turned His Roblox Side Hustle Into a Multimillion-Dollar Company — Now He's Working With Karlie Kloss and Elton John
Lock
3 Mundane Tasks You Should Automate to Save Your Brain for the Big Stuff
6 Things to Consider When Getting Out of a Franchise Agreement
Lock
The Next Time Someone Intimidates You, Here's What You Should Do
5 Ways to Manage Your Mental Health and Regulate Your Nervous System for Sustainable Success

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Business News

Kevin O'Leary Slams Martha Stewart's Comments on Remote Work: 'Nobody Wants to Work in These Places'

The "Shark Tank" star is a firm believer in remote work.

By Emily Rella
How to Go Green

5 Strategies for Tech Companies to Level Up Their Green Credentials

Amidst increasing environmental concerns, tech companies globally need to start prioritizing sustainable practices.

By Kerry Chen
Business News

Elon Musk Claims He's Hiring a 'VP of Witchcraft and Propaganda'

The billionaire was back to his usual antics on Twitter over the weekend.

By Emily Rella
Data & Recovery

Get Lifetime Access to More Than 90 Cybersecurity Courses

Start your cybersecurity education with this platinum bundle.

By Entrepreneur Store
Franchise

Why Franchising May Be the Low-Risk, High-Reward Investment You're Looking For

Building wealth in an unstable economy is already difficult, and with bank failures like Silicon Valley Bank and others, it's getting even tougher. Investors are looking for safer ways to diversify their investment portfolios — and here's why buying into a franchise may be the answer.

By Adam Povlitz
Growing a Business

How to Disrupt Hustle Culture and Build a Business That Supports Your Wellness

You can leave work at five each day. You can turn off your phone in the evenings and take weekends off. You can exercise. You can be fully present with your family. You will be better for it, and so will your business.

By Dr. Sabrina Starling