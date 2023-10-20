TikTok'ers are raking in thousands by posting their content to...Facebook, Business Insider reported.

Some content creators are referring to Facebook as a "cash cow" due to the various monetization opportunities the platform offers.

Despite Facebook usage among teens between 13 and 17 significantly in recent years (dropping from 71% in 2015 to 32% in 2023, per Pew Research Center), the social media network still has nearly 3 billion monthly users as of October, according to Statista.

Facebook's monthly usage surpasses other platforms typically preferred by Gen Z such as YouTube (2.5 million monthly users), Instagram (2 million), and TikTok (1.1 million). For content creators, this untapped user base presents a unique opportunity to reach a broader audience and boost earnings.

Morgann Book, a lifestyle influencer with a significant following on TikTok, told Insider that, between September 2022 and July, she earned over $93,000 from Facebook payments by posting reels on the platform. While initially skeptical, Book managed to rake in over 214,000 followers by posting her TikToks on Facebook.

Related: Gen Z's Main Career Aspiration Is to Be an Influencer, According to a New Report

"I was like, 'No one uses Facebook, who's on Facebook?' But there are a lot of people who use Facebook," Book told the outlet.

Facebook has expanded its creator monetization tools with in-stream ads (where content creators can earn revenue from ads shown in their videos and livestreams), ads on reels, user-pay tools (enables fans to support creators directly through tipping and subscribing), and branded content tools (similar to other platforms that allow influencers to get paid for introducing products they support). Also, Facebook employs bonuses and incentive programs for creators like the Performance Bonus, which can pay some creators up to $30,000 per month, per Insider.

For some content creators, Facebook's demographic (42% of which are between the ages of 25 and 44, per Statista), is a key component of its appeal, as compared to TikTok, where 37.3% of users are between the ages of 18 and 24.

Facebook's older demographic may have more spending power, TikTok'er Logan Nathanson, with 1.6 million followers, told Insider.

"Our ideal target audience would be a 45- to 50-year-old mother that is impulse purchasing on Amazon every week," Nathanson told the outlet. "The generation of people on Facebook is helpful because they're definitely one of the top shopping generations."

Between June and September, Nathanson raked in earnings of $9,912 directly from Facebook.

Facebook's appeal also lies in the fact that it's one of the lesser-used platforms among influencers, allowing for more yield to influencers who lean into it.

"The platform is under-tapped and underutilized," Cassandra Bankson, whose skincare-focused TikTok account has 437,000 followers, told Insider. "Creators need to understand that as long as their content gets views, they'll be earning money."

From April to October, Bankson has made $13,000 from ads played during her videos posted on Facebook.

Related: How to Make Money Online: 10 Proven Ways to Make Money Online