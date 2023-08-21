Video: Couple Frantically Tries To Wave Down Cruise Ship Before Being Stranded At Dock The couple was set to board the MSC Splendida in Bari, Italy.

By Emily Rella

It's one thing to miss a flight, but when embarking on a cruise ship, if you miss the boat, you miss the whole trip.

Last week, two presumably late cruise ship passengers were caught on camera pleading with the captain to not leave the port in Bari, Italy, without them. But it was too late for the pair.

In a TikTok that's been viewed over 269,000 times, a man and a woman can be seen frantically waving and yelling at the boat to stay docked so that they can get on board.

@welcometofavelas4k Bari #crociera #msc ♬ suono originale - welcome to favelas

"Captain, wait for us, please. You can do it if you want to," the man says in Italian desperately pleading with the man operating the MSC Splendida boat.

Sadly, the begging didn't work, and, like the captain, viewers on social media also did not feel any sympathy for the cruisegoers. Many people in the comments said the passengers should have managed their time better.

"We have two hours prior to departure to be on board so they were very very late," one person said bluntly.

"They can't just stop. For real," another pointed out. "There is a lot they must do prior to setting sail like the dock the way to walk on would have to be set down again."

According to MSC's online policy, passengers' embarkation begins at the check-in time shown on the ticket for the cruise.

"Check-in closes 2 hours before the ship is due to depart in all embarkation ports. Before arriving at the port, please ensure that all personal details shown on the embarkation form in your e-ticket are checked and correct," the policy states.

It's unknown how close to the time of departure the two passengers were in the video.

MSC Cruises did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

