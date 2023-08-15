The incident occurred on October 7, 2022, when the plaintiff approached an area within Eataly that was offering food samples.

When left unattended, cured meat can be a hazard.

A woman is suing Eataly Boston claiming that she slipped on a piece of stray prosciutto at the specialty grocer and fractured her ankle.

The incident took place on October 7, 2022, when Alice Cohen, a New Hampshire resident, approached an area within Eataly offering food samples. She ultimately fell on the Italian meat left on the floor, according to the lawsuit submitted to the Suffolk County Superior Court in Massachusetts by Cohen and her husband Ronald Cohen on Friday.

Eataly, the Italian supermarket chain, has 40 locations worldwide, with eight in the U.S. The Boston location, spanning 45,000 square feet, has been open since 2016.

Related: Man Sues Maker of Wellness Drink for Allegedly Causing Him to Relapse After 7 Years of Sobriety

The lawsuit claims that Eataly was negligent for "failing to ensure that the floor was safe," not preventing such hazards for patrons, and "failing to warn" customers of the "dangerous condition."

Cohen's medical expenses linked to the injury exceeded $7,500 including hospitalization, medical practitioner fees and expenses incurred for physical therapy, according to the suit. The couple is seeking damages amounting to $50,000 due to the injury, which the complaint states has led to a "loss of enjoyment of life, and experiencing great pain and suffering."

This isn't the first time Eataly has faced legal action from patrons. In 2015, a wheelchair-bound man from Long Island sued the company in a Manhattan federal lawsuit for allegedly discriminating against handicapped individuals, stating that he was unable to access the grocer's sales counters or use the bathroom.

Entrepreneur has reached out to Eataly for comment.