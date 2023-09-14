206 Cruise Passengers Rescued After Days Stranded on Luxury Ship Off Greenland The cruise ship was stuck near Northeast Greenland National Park.

By Emily Rella

More than 200 people who were stuck on a luxury cruise ship for days after it ran aground off the Greenland coast have been rescued, according to reports.

The MV Ocean Explorer was freed on Thursday by "the Tarajoq," a fisheries research vessel run by the Greenland Institute of Natural Resources, after getting stuck on Monday due to low tide near Northeast Greenland National Park.

"All passengers, the Expedition team and crew onboard are safe and well. Importantly, there is no immediate danger to themselves, the vessel, or the surrounding environment," Aurora Expeditions, the Australia-based tour company that organized the trip, told USA Today via email.

Earlier this week, the Joint Arctic Command (part of the Danish military) released a statement that the boat would not be able to be rescued until Friday while posting photos to update the public on the situation.

"After preliminary investigations and contact between the two ships, TARAJOQ attempted to pull OCEAN EXPLORER off the ground at high tide. Unfortunately, the attempt was unsuccessful, which is why the situation is still so that OCEAN EXPLORER is grounded in the Alpefjord," the Joint Arctic Command said yesterday afternoon.

The Joint Arctic Command said Thursday that the ship is currently being taken to a port where it will be assessed by the Maritime Board for damages.

According to the Associated Press, the Danish Maritime Authority is tasking Greenland authorities to investigate the incident and to see if any laws were violated.

No one has been charged or arrested as of Thursday afternoon.
