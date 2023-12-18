Vans and North Face Christmas Presents Might Not Arrive in Time for the Holiday A cyberattack has left VF Corporation, the owner of North Face and Vans, unable to fulfill orders.

By Dominick Reuter

Key Takeaways

  • The owners of brands, including Vans and The North Face, suffered a cyberattack last week.
  • VF Corporation said the disruption has affected its ability to to fulfill e-commerce orders.
  • It's the latest challenge in an already difficult quarter for the company.
Gary Hershorn | Getty Images via Business Insider
Holiday shoppers who want gifts from The North Face on time should visit a store.

This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

A cyberattack is wreaking havoc on footwear and apparel company VF Corporation as the holiday shopping season reaches its peak.

The owner of brands, including Vans, The North Face, Timberland, and Dickies, notified investors Monday about "unauthorized occurrences" on its computer network in which an attacker encrypted some systems and stole data.

"Consumers are able to place orders on most of the brand e-commerce sites globally, however, the Company's ability to fulfill orders is currently impacted," the company said.

It's unlikely that orders will be flown out individually via helicopter, as The North Face recently did in a viral marketing stunt.

VF added that the incident continues to have a "material impact" on its operations as it works to contain the damage.

The incident follows an already painful quarter for the company, marked by activist investor pressure, a round of layoffs of 500 workers, a $300 million cost-cutting plan, and the delay of a hoped-for sales turnaround.

The company said it does not know yet what impact this episode will have on its financial situation.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

Should You Hire a PR Firm or a Boutique PR Firm? (And What's the Difference?)

There's little argument that PR efforts are vital, if not downright necessary, to the success of present-day entrepreneurship. But many businesses still debate the merits of taking on an outside agency, and even once they're convinced, what type of firm should they hire: specialist or generalist?

By Emily Reynolds Bergh
Growing a Business

Year-End Checklist — How Small Business Owners Can Finish 2023 Strong

Here's what to focus on to ensure your small business finishes the year strong and is prepared for the upcoming year.

By Sharon Miller
Business News

Report: Chuck E. Cheese Seeking Acquisition For Over $1 Billion

The entertainment chain is run by its parent company, CEC Entertainment.

By Emily Rella
Business News

A U.S. Corporation, Once One of the Largest in the World, Has Been Sold to a Japanese Company: 'Best Days Are Ahead, Together'

U.S. Steel has been bought by Japan's largest steelmaker, Nippon Steel.

By Sam Silverman
Franchise

The NLRB's Joint Employer Rule Faces a Barrage of Challenges, Fueling a High-Stakes Battle Over the Future of Franchising

The NLRB has delayed implementing the controversial rule until February 2024, giving more time for opponents, including the International Franchise Association and U.S. Chamber of Commerce, to legally challenge the rule.

By Carl Stoffers
Fundraising

How This Food App Founder Scored a Very Healthy $200K Investment

On the new episode of the "Post-Pitch Podcast," the co-founder of Bitewell discusses how her appearance on "Elevator Pitch" resulted in a tasty investment.

By Entrepreneur Staff