James 'Buster' Corley, Co-Founder of Dave & Buster's, Has Died
Corley passed at his home at the age of 72.
James "Buster" Corley, co-founder of North American food and games chain Dave & Buster's passed away on Monday. It was his 72nd birthday.
Law enforcement reportedly entered Corley's Dallas, Texas home on Monday and found him with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound before transferring him to a nearby hospital.
"Buster Corley had a stroke four months ago that caused severe damage to the communication and personality part of his brain," said Corley's daughter, Kate Corley, in a statement. "The family asks for privacy during this time."
" Everybody is somebody, everybody is a star"— Dave & Buster's (@DaveandBusters) January 4, 2023
RIP to Buster Corley, to whom we owe half our name and all of our thanks. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/Ca4cWEPY4S
After opening its first 40,000-square-foot location in Dallas in 1982, Dave & Buster's grew to 140 locations in the U.S. plus two in Canada.
In the early 1980s, Corley was running a successful restaurant, while his future D&B business partner, David Corriveau, owned a popular entertainment and games facility. After realizing both of their individual establishments had similar clientele and were just doors away from each other, the duo joined forces.
Once they banded together, the two reportedly flipped a coin to decide whose name they would put first, and Dave & Buster's was born.
Last year, the company completed an $835 million acquisition of Main Event, a food and games chain based in Plano, Texas.
"Buster's passion for hospitality, his demand for excellence, and the deep care he had for his team members were unparalleled," a representative for the company told TMZ. "Our hearts go out to his family at this difficult time and while we will miss his wise counsel and his easy laugh, the legacy he and Dave built endures."
Dave & Busters was down around 9% in a one-year period as of Wednesday morning.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
How to Change Your Money Mindset in 2023, According to This Couple Who Paid Off More Than $100,000 in Debt
-
The 3 Questions Every Entrepreneur Needs to Be Able to Answer
-
If You Want to Be a Great Communicator, Avoid Falling Into These Classic Traps
-
How a Man Who Strives to Live a Possession-Free Life and a Miami Photographer Struck Up an Unexpected Friendship — and What They Can Teach You About the Importance of Human Connection
-
5 Priceless Lessons for First-Time Entrepreneurs
-
The Smartest People in the Room Often Overlook This Critical Attribute to Success
-
8 Essential Real Estate Questions to Ask Potential Franchisors
-
Most New Year's Resolutions Fail — But Here Are 5 You'll Actually Keep