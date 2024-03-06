Delta Is Hiking Checked Bag Fees, Joining American and United, and Customers Aren't Happy: 'You Make Enough Off Us' Checked baggage fees for domestic customers will now increase by 17%.

By Emily Rella

Key Takeaways

  • Delta Airlines announced that checked bag prices are increasing by $5.
  • United and American have recently increased checked bag prices as well.
  • Delta posted a record-breaking $54.7 billion in revenue in 2023.
entrepreneur daily

Airline passengers are livid over new policy changes that raise prices on checked bags.

Delta Airlines caused a stir this week after announcing on Tuesday that checked bag prices will increase by $5 this week.

The 17% increase means that the first checked bag for a domestic flight will now cost $35 instead of $30, with the second checked bag $45 instead of $40.

Related: Report: Airlines Made $33 Billion Last Year Charging For Checked Bags

First-class passengers, however, are still able to check two free bags, while those with Medallion status or a Delta SkyMiles American Express Card can check their first bag for free.

Though this was the first time that the airline raised baggage fees since 2018, flyers were less than thrilled with the decision.

Delta follows in the footsteps of American Airlines, which announced last month that it would be raising prices (also for the first time since 2018), with the price of a domestic bag check-in increasing 33% to $40 per passenger if they pay at the airport, or $35 if they check-in online.

United also announced baggage fee increases in February with passengers' first checked bag now costing $40, and a second bag priced at $45 if paid online, or $50 at the airport.

The decision to hike prices comes on the heels of a startling study by ancillary revenue and travel industry specialists, IdeaWorks, which found that in 2023, the top 20 airlines in the world made an estimated $33 billion in baggage fees from customers, a 15% increase from the same time last year.

Delta is coming off of a strong financial 2023, posting a record-breaking $54.7 billion in revenue which was up 20% from the same time the year prior.

Related: Baggage Handler Shares Hack For Avoiding Lost Luggage

"2023 was a great year for Delta with industry-leading operational and financial performance. Our people and their commitment to deliver unmatched service excellence for our customers is at the foundation of Delta's success," Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a company release at the time. "In 2024, demand for air travel remains strong and our customer base is in a healthy financial position with travel a top priority."

Delta was up over 9.3% year over year as of Wednesday morning.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

JPMorgan Says Its AI Cash Flow Software Cut Human Work By Almost 90%

The company has roughly 2,500 clients using the AI-backed tool — and it could soon charge for the service based on its success.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

15 Weird and Wonderful Side Hustles You Never Knew Existed

Turns out there are all kinds of wacky ways to make extra cash. We found 15 people bringing in thousands of dollars on unexpected ventures, and they're happy to share the wealth.

By Amanda Breen and Frances Dodds
Growing a Business

Big Businesses Take Forever to Pay Their Small Suppliers. These Founders Did Something About It: 'Nobody Had Seen Anything Like This'

When their first company failed because major retailers took so long to pay, Stacey Abrams and Lara Hodgson couldn't accept the status quo. So they built NowAccount, a novel solution lets small businesses get paid right away. Turns out, big businesses love it too.

By Frances Dodds
Resumes & Interviewing

Back to the Office: 6 Best Tips to Hire Employees Locally

Returning to the office is a chance for businesses to strengthen ties with the community through strategic hiring. Create a strong workforce that contributes to organizational success and community development with these tips.

By Entrepreneur Deals
Business News

He 'Accidentally Discovered' a Semi-Passive Side Hustle in College — Now He's on Track to Make More Than $500,000 This Year

When a lack of funding put a stop to Zach Downey's pizza vending machines, he stumbled upon another lucrative idea.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

How to Find the Right Programmers: A Brief Guideline for Startup Founders

For startup founders under a plethora of challenges like timing, investors and changing market demand, it is extremely hard to hire programmers who can deliver.

By Vasily Voropaev