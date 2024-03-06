Airline passengers are livid over new policy changes that raise prices on checked bags.

Delta Airlines caused a stir this week after announcing on Tuesday that checked bag prices will increase by $5 this week.

The 17% increase means that the first checked bag for a domestic flight will now cost $35 instead of $30, with the second checked bag $45 instead of $40.

First-class passengers, however, are still able to check two free bags, while those with Medallion status or a Delta SkyMiles American Express Card can check their first bag for free.

Though this was the first time that the airline raised baggage fees since 2018, flyers were less than thrilled with the decision.

@Delta why are you guys increasing your baggage fees?? Yall are about to lose customers. Your flights have already increased significantly. — K. Mignon (@yadigsportsgirl) March 5, 2024

Tired of this movement. Here's an idea @Delta @AmericanAir @united instead of raising fees, stop allowing 1 carry on and 1 "personal item" that looks like this. Then ppl who try and game the system have to pay for 2 bags while rule followers don't get hosed https://t.co/or7JuUEuzh pic.twitter.com/lAIG1awpKZ — Tyler Greathouse (@tgreathouse10) March 6, 2024

@Delta you don't need to raise your bag fees. You make enough off of us with your (and all the other airlines') ticket costs.



You keep squeezing and squeezing and why should anyone stay loyal to your company? Or any airline? @AmericanAir @united — Matthew Croft (@mattcroftmusic) March 6, 2024

Delta follows in the footsteps of American Airlines, which announced last month that it would be raising prices (also for the first time since 2018), with the price of a domestic bag check-in increasing 33% to $40 per passenger if they pay at the airport, or $35 if they check-in online.

United also announced baggage fee increases in February with passengers' first checked bag now costing $40, and a second bag priced at $45 if paid online, or $50 at the airport.

The decision to hike prices comes on the heels of a startling study by ancillary revenue and travel industry specialists, IdeaWorks, which found that in 2023, the top 20 airlines in the world made an estimated $33 billion in baggage fees from customers, a 15% increase from the same time last year.

Delta is coming off of a strong financial 2023, posting a record-breaking $54.7 billion in revenue which was up 20% from the same time the year prior.

"2023 was a great year for Delta with industry-leading operational and financial performance. Our people and their commitment to deliver unmatched service excellence for our customers is at the foundation of Delta's success," Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a company release at the time. "In 2024, demand for air travel remains strong and our customer base is in a healthy financial position with travel a top priority."

Delta was up over 9.3% year over year as of Wednesday morning.