Passengers on the runway at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport were evacuated on emergency slides after a Delta Airlines plane blew out a tire during a rough landing.

The flight, which originated in Richmond, Virginia, had a rear tire pop causing the pilot to slam on the brakes as the plane began to skid. The incident took place around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Related: Un-Bee-Lievable: Flight Delayed for Hours After Swarm of Bees Takes Over Aircraft Wing

Images and videos on social media show one of the plane's tires completely flattened; other videos show passengers coming down the emergency slide and being helped by the crew. Passengers were then taken to their terminal via bus.

One Person is injured after a Delta Boeing 757-232 plane (N676DL) landed on Runway 9L of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Intl. Airport , while operating Flight 1437 from Richmond,Virginia. One of the plane's tires reportedly blew when the plane landed prompting emergency evacuation. pic.twitter.com/RbzD0d4vbE — FL360aero (@fl360aero) August 3, 2023

Delta Airlines Boeing 757 was evacuated at Atlanta International Airport this morning due to a tire bursting upon landing. pic.twitter.com/YY18eL3r5x — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) August 3, 2023

One person was reported injured.

"We appreciate the efforts of our flight crew and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport first responders to manage through the safe landing of Flight 1437 at our hub Wednesday afternoon," a Delta spokesperson told FOX Business. "We apologize to each for this experience – nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and crew."

FOX 5 Atlanta reported that the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident.

Related: Delta Plane Smacks Runway, Underside Slides on Tarmac in Scary Emergency Landing: Video

Passenger Bruce Campbell told 11 Alive that the Delta team operated in an "organized and professional" manner with "no panic" as customers began to evacuate.

"There are probably 100 ground safety personnel here and 20 vehicles, so the response was amazing," Campbell told the outlet.

This incident is the latest mishap for Delta Airlines at the same airport.

In June, a Delta flight from Atlanta made an emergency landing when the underside of the plane smacked the runway after the plane's landing gear did not deploy properly. No one was injured.

In May, Delta passengers were unable to board a flight out of Atlanta due to a massive swarm of bees congregating on the top of the plane's wing.

Delta Airlines was up just under 33% as of late Thursday afternoon.