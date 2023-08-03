Watch: Passengers Evacuate Delta Airlines Plane After Tire Pops During Landing, One Injured The flight landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

By Emily Rella

Passengers on the runway at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport were evacuated on emergency slides after a Delta Airlines plane blew out a tire during a rough landing.

The flight, which originated in Richmond, Virginia, had a rear tire pop causing the pilot to slam on the brakes as the plane began to skid. The incident took place around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Images and videos on social media show one of the plane's tires completely flattened; other videos show passengers coming down the emergency slide and being helped by the crew. Passengers were then taken to their terminal via bus.

One person was reported injured.

"We appreciate the efforts of our flight crew and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport first responders to manage through the safe landing of Flight 1437 at our hub Wednesday afternoon," a Delta spokesperson told FOX Business. "We apologize to each for this experience – nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and crew."

FOX 5 Atlanta reported that the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident.

Passenger Bruce Campbell told 11 Alive that the Delta team operated in an "organized and professional" manner with "no panic" as customers began to evacuate.

"There are probably 100 ground safety personnel here and 20 vehicles, so the response was amazing," Campbell told the outlet.

This incident is the latest mishap for Delta Airlines at the same airport.

In June, a Delta flight from Atlanta made an emergency landing when the underside of the plane smacked the runway after the plane's landing gear did not deploy properly. No one was injured.

In May, Delta passengers were unable to board a flight out of Atlanta due to a massive swarm of bees congregating on the top of the plane's wing.

Delta Airlines was up just under 33% as of late Thursday afternoon.

