Delta Plane Smacks Runway, Underside Slides on Tarmac in Scary Emergency Landing: Video The incident occurred at the Charlotte Liberty International Airport in North Carolina.

By Emily Rella

A scary, near-crash landing occurred after a Delta flight smacked the runway with its underbelly as it touched the ground at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina.

The Boeing 717 took off in Atlanta and was forced to make an emergency landing when it reached its destination in Charlotte, North Carolina around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday as the plane's proper landing gear did not deploy as planned.

Video footage of the incident quickly went viral, as passengers posted photos and videos on social media of people gripping the seats in front of them and bracing for impact as the plane made turbulent contact with the ground.

Surprisingly, the passengers on Delta Flight 1092 appeared calm and prepared upon the startling landing.

The clip was viewed over 297,200 on Twitter, where many praised the pilot for doing an exceptional job despite the aircraft's "broken nose gear."

"That was a much smoother landing than I've experienced," one person commented. "Bravo to the pilots."

"Well done, pilot," another wrote. "Glad everyone is safe."

No injuries were reported.

Following a safe stop, passengers were deplaned and shuttled to the terminal via bus.

Delta did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment but noted in a statement that Wednesday's incident was a "rare occurrence."

"Delta flight crews train extensively to safely manage through many scenarios and flight 1092 landed safely without reported injuries," Delta said. "We apologize to our customers for their experience."

Another passenger named Gary Gibbs Tweeted about his experience following the incident, noting that he was "thankful for God's protection" amid the landing.

Delta Airlines was up over 59% in a one-year period as of Thursday morning.

