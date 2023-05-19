It's the abrupt end of a (short) era for one of Disney World's most recent additions.

On Thursday, Orlando's Disney World announced that it would be shuttering the doors to its Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel after just one year of business.

Singer, songwriter and galactic superstar, Gaya performs as the first passengers experience the two-day Walt Disney World Star Wars Galactic Starcruise (Getty Images)

"This premium, boutique experience gave us the opportunity to try new things on a smaller scale of 100 rooms, and as we prepare for its final voyage, we will take what we've learned to create future experiences that can reach more of our guests and fans," Disney said in a statement via the Miami Herald.

The resort will close for good in September.

The two-day immersive experience opened to the public in March 2022, but some Star Wars and Disney fans were disappointed to learn about the prices that started around $4,200 for two people and upwards of $6,000 for an entire family.

Social media users documented the first-of-its-kind experience, which included all-inclusive dining and holographic interactions with characters from the franchise.

From the rooms to the facilities, the Starcruiser experience was meant to be the ultimate destination for Star Wars fanatics.

Disney maintains that the endeavor is one of the company's "most creative projects ever" and a pioneer in "innovation and immersive entertainment."

Bunk beds inside a room at the Halcyon ship in the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser resort (Getty Images)

Florida's Disney World has been undergoing changes in recent months, including shuttering longtime fan-favorite ride Splash Mountain and rebranding it based on the popular animated film, "The Princess and the Frog."

Walt Disney Co. was down just over 10.6% as of Friday morning.