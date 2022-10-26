Disney's Blizzard Beach Returns on November 13 With New 'Frozen' Theme
Disney World's Blizzard Beach has been closed since January for remodeling.
Turns out you don't need to go up north to experience some winter magic.
Disney World's Blizzard Beach water park, located in Orlando, Florida, will finally reopen on November 13 — and there are new touches to commemorate the start of the holiday season, a Disney blog reported on Tuesday.
The park will showcase new features from the animated sensation Frozen. The additions include statues of fan-favorite characters like Olaf and his Snowgie pals, as well as Elsa and Anna's iconic igloo castle.
Related: 'Frozen' Gives Licensed Toy Sales a Boost
Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park is reopening Nov. 13 with new Frozen features added to Tike's Peak and limited-time holiday offerings through Dec. 31. #DisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/vi9KdBW8eE— Brooke Geiger McDonald (@BrookeGMcDonald) October 25, 2022
Disney World's Blizzard Beach, which has always had a winter theme, opened in 1995 and became a festive success. It closed in January 2022 for refurbishment. Now, the final touches are ready to be showcased, and beyond the new Frozen-themed features, a new lift has been installed for transporting the tubes to the top of Runoff Rapids.
The heated water park will also have limited-time holiday specials through December 31, such as festive treats, snowfall and Santa Claus decked out in tropical garb.
Related: Disney Fans Slam CEO Bob Chapek After More Park Price Hikes
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
This 27-Year-Old Yale Alum Has a College Prep Company With a 100% Harvard Acceptance Rate. Here's How He Does It — and How Much It Costs.
-
How a Handwritten Core Values List Can Make You a Great Leader
-
This Body-Language Expert's 'Triangle' Method Will Help You Catch a Liar in the Act
-
-
Calling All Pet Lovers: The Best Pet Care Franchise Opportunities
-
8 Easy, Virtual Side Hustles for Extra Cash
-
What This Overlooked Military Tip Can Teach You About Being an Effective Entrepreneur