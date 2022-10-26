Turns out you don't need to go up north to experience some winter magic.

Disney World's Blizzard Beach water park, located in Orlando, Florida, will finally reopen on November 13 — and there are new touches to commemorate the start of the holiday season, a Disney blog reported on Tuesday.

The park will showcase new features from the animated sensation Frozen. The additions include statues of fan-favorite characters like Olaf and his Snowgie pals, as well as Elsa and Anna's iconic igloo castle.

Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park is reopening Nov. 13 with new Frozen features added to Tike's Peak and limited-time holiday offerings through Dec. 31. #DisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/vi9KdBW8eE — Brooke Geiger McDonald (@BrookeGMcDonald) October 25, 2022

Disney World's Blizzard Beach, which has always had a winter theme, opened in 1995 and became a festive success. It closed in January 2022 for refurbishment. Now, the final touches are ready to be showcased, and beyond the new Frozen-themed features, a new lift has been installed for transporting the tubes to the top of Runoff Rapids.

The heated water park will also have limited-time holiday specials through December 31, such as festive treats, snowfall and Santa Claus decked out in tropical garb.

