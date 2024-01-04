Dog Goes Viral After Eating $4,000 In Cash: 'Apparently He Is Money Motivated' Cecil the Goldendoodle is one dog with expensive taste.

By Emily Rella

A Goldendoodle named Cecil, who hails from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is going viral after digging into an envelope of $4,000 his owners had set aside for a contractor installing a fence in their yard.

On December 8, just 30 minutes after Cecil's owner Clayton Law put aside the envelope, the 7-year-old dog had managed to snack his way through the $100 and $50 bills, much to his owners' horror.

"He was shouting, 'Cecil ate $4,000!'" Carrie Law, Clayton's wife, told the Washington Post about her husband's discovery. "I ran in, thinking I had to have heard him wrong, but when I saw the mess, there was no doubt. I thought I was going to have a heart attack."

The couple joked that the dog must be "money motivated" and admitted that he had "never really done anything bad before." Still, the concerned pet parents made a call Cecil's vet to make sure he would be okay after consuming the paper.

"Given his size of 100 pounds, we were told as long he was eating and drinking and going to the bathroom, he should be fine," Clayton Law told the outlet. "If he were a small dog, it would have been a different story."

From the torn bills on the floor, the Laws were able to piece together $1,500 and were told by their bank that it would take back bills that were put back together as long as the serial number was visible.

Over the next few days, Cecil vomited and excreted pieces of the bills as the Laws collected and washed them in an attempt to get their money back.

An Instagram post by Carrie telling the story of Cecil has received over 193,300 likes on the social media platform.

"When I was little this is what I thought money laundering was," one person joked.

"The puzzle no one wanted to complete this Christmas," another said.

In total, the Laws have been able to retrieve $3,550 of the original $4,000 from their beloved companion, meaning Cecil is now a little more full and about $450 richer.
Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

