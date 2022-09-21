One TikToker went viral after she posted a video warning her Domino's manager via Post-It that she was sick of working weekends alone.

The TikToker, whose first name is Isabella, according to the TikTok videos, has been posting on the platform since at least November 2021, periodically talking about being a delivery driver at a Domino's Pizza location. On August 31, she posted about the note she left to her manager.

In the video, she shows an orange Post-It that says "stop scheduling me on weekend by myself. I will quit." After that, she warned the manager with another note, shown in the video.

Then, she showed a picture of what appeared to be an employee schedule that she claimed showed her working weekends alone for the 5th time in a row. So, she quit.

"I am a woman of my word," she wrote on a Post-It. "Isabella's two-week notice," the note adds, in pink ink. Isabella did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Instagram.

Isabella's video went viral, with over 500,000 likes, and plenty of discussion about the restaurant industry.

"one person for a pizza place?!?! on the weekend??" one user commented.

"I'm sorry a lot of y'all had horrible managers. I manage a small pizza business and I love all the employees. Respect your people they will respect u," another wrote.

Restaurants around the country are struggling to keep their businesses staffed, which can lead to often overworking employees who remain. The National Restaurant Association's August survey results said that 81% of the 4,200 restaurant operators say their establishment "currently has job openings that are difficult to fill." Hospitality workers have advocated for restaurants to provide better benefits to bring them back to the industry, per the Washington Post.

Isabella discussed receiving a following and support in a subsequent video.