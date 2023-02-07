'Our Kids Aren't Even Safe To Order Food': Mother Outraged After DoorDash Employee Uses App to Flirt With Teen Daughter

One mom is going viral on TikTok after catching a DoorDash employee attempting to flirt with her 15-year-old daughter through the messaging service provided through the platform.

learn more about Emily Rella

By Emily Rella

On-demand food delivery services have become so commonplace that we can sometimes forget we're conversing with strangers who know our names and addresses.

Now, one mom is going viral on TikTok after catching a DoorDash employee attempting to flirt with her 15-year-old daughter through the messaging service provided through the platform.

In a video that's been viewed over 139,100 times, TikToker @officiallilwolf begins by admitting that she knows some viewers will view her as a "helicopter mom" for intervening when she saw concerning messages on her daughter's DoorDash account.

The TikToker began by explaining that her "very young looking" 15-year-old daughter ordered food and selected the "leave at door" option and only went outside to retrieve the food once she thought the driver was gone.

@officiallilwolf DOORDASH IS NOT TINDER! Our kids aren't even safe to order food! @doordash needs to do something better to protect their customers. Even if she WASN'T a minor. This is not a dating platform. We just wanna order our food in peace! #lilwolf #foryou #doordash #protectourchildren #nottinder ♬ original sound - Lilwolf

She then shared screenshots of the conversation between her daughter and a DoorDash delivery driver named "Jarrod."

"Hey Caterina you got a boyfriend," the message inside the delivery service's platform from Jarrod read. "Sorry you were just too cute I had to ask."

It was at this moment that the TikToker decided to step in on behalf of her daughter.

"Jarrod, Caterina is a MINOR. This is her mother," she wrote. "This is a [FOOD] DELIVERY SERVICE NOT TINDER for pedophile behavior. Please know that I have notified DoorDash as well as local authorities. Shoot your shot with someone who isn't 15!!"

Many in the comments applauded the TikToker for stepping in and for protecting her daughter.

"The scary thing is he knows where she lives," one pointed out. "You handled it better then I would have."

"You didn't go too far," another said bluntly. "You did the right thing."

The woman maintained that she doesn't "think there is a too far when it comes to keeping your children safe" and informed viewers that she was in contact with her local police department but that she was still trying to get a hold of DoorDash management at the time of the video.

"My daughter ordered DoorDash, which she should be able to do, and she should be able to do it and feel safe," she said. "This is not ok."

In a follow-up video, she revealed that "Jarrod" was no longer working on behalf of DoorDash.

DoorDash did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Related Topics

Viral Videos News and Trends DoorDash

Editor's Pick

Determined to Support the Black Community, These Friends Brought 'Fresh Eyes' — and Innovation — to the Food Industry
The Complete Guide to Effectively Using AI Writing Tools in Content Marketing
Have More Responsibilities at Work, But No Pay Bump? Use This Script to Get the Raise You Deserve.
5 Small Daily Habits Self-Made Millionaires Use to Grow Their Wealth
Black and Asian Founders Face Opposition at All Levels — Here's Why That Has to Change
The Basics of Making Money in Franchising

Most Popular

See all
Business News

This OnlyFans Star Was Once Part of a Fanatical MLM Cult. "I Was Forced Into Celibacy."

Cami Strella was lured into a multilevel marketing scheme but escaped to start her own six-figure-a-month business.

By Jonathan Small

Starting a Business

5 Things I Wish I Knew Before Founding My Own Company

It's nearly impossible to know everything before starting a company, but here are five essentials I wish I knew before founding my own.

By Cyrus Claffey

Living

Invest in Yourself: 10 Things Every Working Woman Should Do This Year

When striving for success, it is easy to forget about your mental and physical health. But without health, you cannot fully succeed. Follow these ten lifestyle strategies for success in your personal and professional life.

By Kelly Hyman

Business News

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Got Paid $1 Million to Talk to Hedge Funders Weeks After She Was Slammed for Her Harvard Lecture

The Skims founder spoke about her SKKY Partners private-equity firm during Miami's "Hedge Fund Week."

By Sam Silverman

By Ben Angel

By Emily Rella