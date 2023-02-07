One mom is going viral on TikTok after catching a DoorDash employee attempting to flirt with her 15-year-old daughter through the messaging service provided through the platform.

On-demand food delivery services have become so commonplace that we can sometimes forget we're conversing with strangers who know our names and addresses.

In a video that's been viewed over 139,100 times, TikToker @officiallilwolf begins by admitting that she knows some viewers will view her as a "helicopter mom" for intervening when she saw concerning messages on her daughter's DoorDash account.

The TikToker began by explaining that her "very young looking" 15-year-old daughter ordered food and selected the "leave at door" option and only went outside to retrieve the food once she thought the driver was gone.

@officiallilwolf DOORDASH IS NOT TINDER! Our kids aren't even safe to order food! @doordash needs to do something better to protect their customers. Even if she WASN'T a minor. This is not a dating platform. We just wanna order our food in peace! #lilwolf #foryou #doordash #protectourchildren #nottinder ♬ original sound - Lilwolf

She then shared screenshots of the conversation between her daughter and a DoorDash delivery driver named "Jarrod."

"Hey Caterina you got a boyfriend," the message inside the delivery service's platform from Jarrod read. "Sorry you were just too cute I had to ask."

It was at this moment that the TikToker decided to step in on behalf of her daughter.

"Jarrod, Caterina is a MINOR. This is her mother," she wrote. "This is a [FOOD] DELIVERY SERVICE NOT TINDER for pedophile behavior. Please know that I have notified DoorDash as well as local authorities. Shoot your shot with someone who isn't 15!!"

Many in the comments applauded the TikToker for stepping in and for protecting her daughter.

"The scary thing is he knows where she lives," one pointed out. "You handled it better then I would have."

"You didn't go too far," another said bluntly. "You did the right thing."

The woman maintained that she doesn't "think there is a too far when it comes to keeping your children safe" and informed viewers that she was in contact with her local police department but that she was still trying to get a hold of DoorDash management at the time of the video.

"My daughter ordered DoorDash, which she should be able to do, and she should be able to do it and feel safe," she said. "This is not ok."

In a follow-up video, she revealed that "Jarrod" was no longer working on behalf of DoorDash.

DoorDash did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.