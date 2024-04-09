You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Elon Musk Says AI Technology Will Be Smarter Than 'Any Human' By 'Next Year' The billionaire spoke about the rapid advancement of the technology in a livestream interview on X.

By Emily Rella

entrepreneur daily
Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Powerful tech leaders and other public figures have been sounding the alarm on the potential dangers of AI technology for years, including Elon Musk, who has never been silent about the issue.

Now, the multi-CEO is alleging that the technology will soon be able to outsmart even the most intelligent of humans.

In a livestream interview on Monday on X, which he owns, the billionaire spoke with Nicolai Tangen, the CEO of Norges Bank Investment Management, about the potential advancement of AI technology.

Related: Elon Musk Releases the AI Model Behind Grok, a Competitor to OpenAI's ChatGPT

"AI is the fastest advancing technology I've seen of any kind, and I've seen a lot of technology," Musk said. "My guess is we'll have AI smarter than any one human around the end of next year."

However, the demand for chips and electricity could limit progress, he said.

In 2023, Musk predicted a five- to six-year timeline before superintelligence, but followed up with a growth chart of how the technology has advanced over the last two-plus decades, saying that the visual depiction "says it all."

Musk co-founded OpenAI (the creator of ChatGPT) with Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, but sued the pair last month alleging that they "breached the founding agreement" of the company by working towards commercial success instead of using the company technology to "benefit humanity."

Related: Elon Musk Sues ChatGPT-Maker OpenAI, Sam Altman

Musk also stood alongside fellow tech titans including Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg last September at a U.S. government AI summit to discuss the need for regulation.

"There's some chance – above zero – that AI will kill us all. I think it's low but there's some chance," Musk told reporters following the session. "The consequences of getting AI wrong are severe."

Whether or not this comes to fruition in the next year will remain to be seen.

A recent survey by Tata Consultancy Services of 21 corporate futurists shows that superintelligence is not where most see AI going.

Futurist and author Bernard Marr told CNBC earlier this week that, while we are "a very long way from AI becoming sentient, if ever," AI technology has become "very, very good at doing things that in the past only humans could do."
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Innovation

How Corporate 'Intrapreneurs' Can Harness the Power of AI to Transform Their Businesses and Supercharge Their Careers

Corporate intrapreneurs are uniquely positioned to lead the charge in harnessing the transformative power of artificial intelligence within their organizations. Here is how and why.

By Alex Goryachev
Growing a Business

24 Hours After a Grueling Session of Pickleball, He Invented Something That Makes Most People Better at the Addictive Sport

Veloz founder, president and CEO Mitch Junkins discusses the creation process behind his revolutionary paddle and shares his advice for other inventors hoping to make an overhead smash in their industry.

By Dan Bova
Leadership

Employees Are Burning Out — and the Culprit Isn't What You Think

There's a type of stress that has a huge impact on employees' health, work performance and personal lives. Here's what it is and what you can do to combat it, both for yourself and your employees.

By Rob Cross
By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Disney CEO Bob Iger Says Disney+ Is Banning Password Sharing Starting in June

Disney CEO Bob Iger hinted that this was coming in an earnings call last summer.

By Emily Rella
Business News

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Says AI Could Impact 'Every Job' in Annual Shareholder Letter: 'The Consequences Will Be Extraordinary'

Dimon likened AI technology to the printing press, electricity, and the Internet.

By Sherin Shibu