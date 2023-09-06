Elon Musk Took a $1 Billion Loan From SpaceX Before $44 Billion Acquisition of Twitter He paid it back quickly, but it's unclear why he took the loan.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Key Takeaways

  • Musk's $1 billion SpaceX loan coincided with his Twitter acquisition.
  • He promptly repaid the loan, showcasing his financial agility.
  • The loan affected SpaceX's capital during space ventures.

Elon Musk secured a $1 billion loan from SpaceX, the company he heads as CEO, around the time of his acquisition of the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The loan, backed by his SpaceX stock, was approved and drawn down in October 2022 but the reason for acquiring it remains unknown. Musk promptly repaid the loan, including interest, to SpaceX the following month. Musk's substantial ownership of SpaceX allows him to access loans from the company itself, given his 42% stake and significant voting power.

The unconventional move exemplifies how Musk, the world's wealthiest person, has the ability to generate cash from his various enterprises without relinquishing shares, allowing him to fund his diverse projects.

Related: Elon Musk's X Is Going to Find Out Where You Work and Another Very Personal Piece of Data — Here's Why

Last fall, SpaceX was in the midst of significant investments in its Starship rocket program and Starlink satellite internet business when Musk borrowed the money. The $1 billion loan temporarily redirected a substantial portion of SpaceX's capital, despite the company's ongoing involvement in various space missions for NASA and the Pentagon, the WSJ added.

Elon Musk took out a $1 billion loan during the same month he acquired X. Chesnot | Getty Images.

At the end of last year, SpaceX reported $4.7 billion in cash and securities, with the loan representing 11% of the $9 billion in equity it had raised since 2009.

In November, Musk not only repaid the loan but also sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla stock, following a similar stock sale in the subsequent month. The sales amounted to approximately $39 billion over more than a year. Musk also mentioned paying over $11 billion in taxes for 2021 and contributed around $25 billion in cash toward his $44 billion acquisition of X in late October.

Related: Elon Musk Expresses Concern Over X's Future, Says It 'May Fail' Amid Turbulent Year
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Twitter News and Trends Elon Musk SpaceX Telsa

Most Popular

See all
Living

I'm a Human Lie Detector — You Can Be Too If You Learn to Read These 5 Facial Expressions

Want to get better at negotiations? An expert in reading facial expressions shares her best tips.

By Annie Särnblad
Business News

Mercedes Just Introduced a New Car With Better Range Than a Tesla

The Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA-Class is scheduled to be on the road by 2025.

By Jonathan Small
Innovation

Need to Supercharge Innovation at Your Company? Try This.

We tried everything from hackathons to Google's "20% time." Here's why we landed on "Blue Sky Week" as the biggest innovation payoff.

By Greg Smith
Business News

People Are Selling Their Homes to Board This 'Cruise That Never Ends' — and It Might Cost Less Than Your Monthly Rent

Life at Sea's MV Lara ship will set sail from Istanbul on November 6.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

'Day-Trippers' Will Have to Pay a Fee to Visit Venice, Italy Starting Spring 2024. Here's What You Need to Know.

Visitors 14 years or older will be charged a day-trip fee of 5 euros ($5.35) to enter.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business Solutions

Enhance Your Business Operations With This ChatGPT Prompts Guide, Now $29.99

It offers more than 3,000 optimized prompts across marketing, research, ideas, business planning, SEO, content creation, and more.

By Entrepreneur Store