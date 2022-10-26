Elon Musk delivered innuendo about his Twitter deal — on Twitter — Wednesday afternoon, ahead of the October 28 deadline to acquire the company after he had tried to back out of the deal.

He Tweeted a video of him entering what he said was Twitter's San Francisco campus. "Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!" he wrote.

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

Neither Musk nor Twitter had said if the deal is closed yet.

Twitter confirmed that Musk's video tweet was real to the AP, but didn't comment.

At some point, he also changed his bio to "Chief Twit."

Musk's dealings with Twitter have spiraled into an epic public drama over the past several months. He bought up shares of the social media company, joined then un-joined its board, moved to acquire it in April, attempted to back out of the acquisition in July, and then faced a lawsuit from Twitter compelling him to complete it.

In early October, Musk publicly stated he will move forward with the acquisition at its original price, about $44 billion. He said on a Q3 Tesla earnings call that he is "obviously overpaying" for the company.

Twitter's lawyers actually did not respond well to this comment, saying it was an "invitation to further mischief and delay."

Judge Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick of the Delaware Chancery Court gave Musk until October 28 to close the deal, at which point the billionaire is supposed to have re-pulled-together the billions needed to finance the acquisition. However, various outlets have noted that this is coming together in a much different economic environment than when the original buy was planned in April.

Bloomberg reported Tuesday that Musk had told bankers he planned to close the deal and that the plans to move the money were in motion, per "people with knowledge of the matter."

Musk has discussed what could be in store for the platform, from railing against content moderation to laying off 75% of its staff to creating an everything app.

Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2022

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.