X, formerly Twitter, has occupied the Market Square building since 2012.

After several proclamations on social media, Elon Musk is officially shutting down X's headquarters in San Francisco.

On Monday, the New York Times reported that the company's Market Square flagship office and longtime HQ would be shuttered in the coming weeks, citing an internal memo to employees written by CEO Linda Yaccarino.

Related: Tesla Moving HQ from California to Texas

"This is an important decision that impacts many of you, but it is the right one for our company in the long term," Yaccarino reportedly wrote, noting the company's existing offices in nearby San Jose and an engineering office in Palo Alto shared with xAI would remain open. Displaced employees would be transferred to these locations.

X, formerly Twitter, has occupied the Market Square building since 2012, though the company was originally founded in 2006.

Musk confirmed the news on X, responding to a post containing the original New York Times article.

"No choice. It is impossible to operate in San Francisco if you're processing payments," Musk wrote. "That's why Stripe, Block (CashApp) & others had to move."

No choice. It is impossible to operate in San Francisco if you're processing payments.



That's why Stripe, Block (CashApp) & others had to move. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 5, 2024

Last month, Musk told his X followers that he planned to move both X and SpaceX out of California to Texas, due to what he called violence in the area and a California law Assembly 1955 affecting LGBTQ+ youth in schools.

Related: Elon Musk Is Moving SpaceX's Incorporation to Texas — Here's Why

"This is the final straw," Musk said at the time, noting that he planned to move X HQ to Austin. "Have had enough of dodging gangs of violent drug addicts just to get in and out of the building."

It's noted that Musk's Tesla has been headquartered in Texas since 2021.