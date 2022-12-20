The identity of the man Elon Musk called a "crazy stalker" has been revealed.

According to a report in the Washington Post, the hooded mystery man is Brandon Collado—an Uber Eats driver in the Los Angeles area.

Collado allegedly confronted Musk's security detail at a gas station in South Pasadena, blocking Musk's car and then jumping on the hood. Musk was not in the vehicle, but his son X was, causing the billionaire to post alarming videos of the incident on Twitter.

Anyone recognize this person or car? pic.twitter.com/2U0Eyx7iwl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2022

The Post said Collado was driving a Hyundai Elantra he rented from the car-sharing app Turo. He provided the paper with a video he took of Musk's security guard that matched the one Musk posted to Twitter—just from the reverse perspective.

Bizzare claims

As if this story wasn't disturbing enough, Collado made truly bizarre claims to The Post about his actions that night.

He said that "Musk was monitoring his real-time location; and that Musk could control Uber Eats to block him from receiving delivery orders."

He also claimed that Grimes, Musk's ex-girlfriend, and mother of two of his children, was sending him coded messages through her Instagram posts. Grimes lives in Pasadena, near where the incident occurred.

At press time, the LAPD had not arrested Collado, but said in a statement that its Threat Management Unit had been in contact with Musk's representatives and security team.

Musk has not commented on the latest development.