Delta Airlines passengers were delayed for nearly 24 hours on Sunday after an emergency landing in Canada.

Passengers left Amsterdam Schipol Airport around 7:15 a.m. EST headed to Detroit, Michigan, but were diverted to the province of Newfoundland to the Goose Bay Airport around 2:20 p.m. EST after a "mechanical issue" with the de-icer on the aircraft forced the plane to land.

The small town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay hosted the displaced passengers in the Canadian Airforce Barracks.

Related: Delta Passengers 'Abandoned' on Remote Island for 12 Hours

Some passengers claim they were stuck on the plane for 10-plus hours before being moved to a second plane but were unable to take off — overtime laws prevented the crew from legally operating the flight.

In a clip that's been viewed over 5.7 million times, one passenger @Holly_Dubbs recorded the scene live from the airplane, showing passengers cold, confused, and wondering what was going on.

"Been stuck on a delta flight for almost 20 hours," she wrote. "Just sitting in a plane for 10 hours in Canada. No one can give us answers."

"Crew duty times were impacted due to weather and runway conditions at the Goose Bay airport causing the airport to suspend operations," a Delta spokesperson told the New York Times of Delta Flight 135. "We apologize to customers for this inconvenience."

Related: Delta Flight Hits Runway in Frightening Emergency Landing

Other frustrated passengers documented their grievances on X, begging for Delta to "send rescue" and calling the airline's actions "moronic."

Stuck in Goose Bay, Canada because Delta can't organize a new plane! Flight diverted because engine issue. Waited 12 hours for new plane and now new pilots timed out. No hotels, so trying to find place for us to stay! Please send rescue! #deltahelp #deltaissue — Scott bauer (@Jordunn78) December 11, 2023

Thank you Canadian Air Force and all Canadians of Goose Bay for taking us under their wing for temporary accommodation while @Delta figures out this mess. Also so much gratitude to my fellow passengers to allow us to cut through the lines with our infant! — Deb (@debsahu) December 11, 2023

Currently stuck way up in Goose Bay, Canada after my @Delta flight was diverted here due to an engine issue. No end in sight, passengers are just sitting in the replacement plane that was flown up, but the crew/pilot hit their daily duty limit and can't fly back until tomorrow — Trevor? (@_dreamcats) December 11, 2023

Still in Happy Valley Goose Bay, Canada, 24 hours after arriving due to mechanical fault. On plane No. 3 at this point, and snow now coming in. @Delta doing their best, but not enough organization to get people and things moving as needed to get home. #delta #travel #knackered — Nivirleet (@datsplenty) December 11, 2023

The flight was carrying 270 passengers, three pilots, and seven flight attendants.

Passengers were back up in the air shortly after 4 p.m. EST on Monday and landed in Detroit just before 7:45 p.m., though not all of the customers' baggage made it.

Related: I Experienced 3 Terrifying Landings in 1 Day: Travel Nightmare

A Delta spokesperson told FOX News that the airline assured all passengers were given food, water, and shelter and that they would be compensated for the inconvenience, though the airline did not specify what exactly that would look like.

Delta Airlines did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.