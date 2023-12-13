'Please Send Rescue': Hundreds of Delta Airlines Passengers Stranded in Canadian Military Barracks After Emergency Landing Delta Flight 135 was headed to Detroit from Amsterdam on Monday.

By Emily Rella

Delta Airlines passengers were delayed for nearly 24 hours on Sunday after an emergency landing in Canada.

Passengers left Amsterdam Schipol Airport around 7:15 a.m. EST headed to Detroit, Michigan, but were diverted to the province of Newfoundland to the Goose Bay Airport around 2:20 p.m. EST after a "mechanical issue" with the de-icer on the aircraft forced the plane to land.

The small town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay hosted the displaced passengers in the Canadian Airforce Barracks.

Some passengers claim they were stuck on the plane for 10-plus hours before being moved to a second plane but were unable to take off — overtime laws prevented the crew from legally operating the flight.

In a clip that's been viewed over 5.7 million times, one passenger @Holly_Dubbs recorded the scene live from the airplane, showing passengers cold, confused, and wondering what was going on.

@holly_dubbs Been stuck on a delta flight for almost 20 hours. Just siting in a plane for 10 hours in canada. No one can give us answers. #Delta #Flight #fly #fyp ♬ original sound - Holly_Dubbs

"Been stuck on a delta flight for almost 20 hours," she wrote. "Just sitting in a plane for 10 hours in Canada. No one can give us answers."

"Crew duty times were impacted due to weather and runway conditions at the Goose Bay airport causing the airport to suspend operations," a Delta spokesperson told the New York Times of Delta Flight 135. "We apologize to customers for this inconvenience."

Other frustrated passengers documented their grievances on X, begging for Delta to "send rescue" and calling the airline's actions "moronic."

The flight was carrying 270 passengers, three pilots, and seven flight attendants.

Passengers were back up in the air shortly after 4 p.m. EST on Monday and landed in Detroit just before 7:45 p.m., though not all of the customers' baggage made it.

A Delta spokesperson told FOX News that the airline assured all passengers were given food, water, and shelter and that they would be compensated for the inconvenience, though the airline did not specify what exactly that would look like.

Delta Airlines did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.
