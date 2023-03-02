Man Arrested After Trying to Smuggle Explosives on U.S. Flight

The man, identified as 40-year-old Marc Muffley, was scheduled to fly on Allegiant Flight 201 from Lehigh Valley International Airport to Florida's Orlando Sanford International Airport.

learn more about Emily Rella

By Emily Rella

Getty Images

A horrifying threat hit the skies this week when a man attempted to board a flight after checking a suitcase with an explosive device.

The man, identified as 40-year-old Marc Muffley, was set to jet on Allegiant Flight 201 from Lehigh Valley International Airport to Florida's Orlando Sanford International Airport.

According to the AP, authorities sounded an emergency alert after a "circular" compound was found packed in clear plastic wrap and wax paper in checked bags. After an X-ray, the FBI found its contents to be consistent with explosive powders, with two handmade fuses attached.

Related: 'Lighting Hit the Plane Badly': 7 Passengers Hospitalized After 'Severe Turbulence' Forces Plane Into Emergency Landing

Muffley's checked baggage also contained a lighter, a pipe, a can of butane, and a drill among other suspicious devices.

The 40-year-old was arrested at his home Monday night on charges of "possessing an explosive in an airport and possessing or attempting to place an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft" and is in custody. A hearing was set for Thursday afternoon.

"His actions seriously jeopardized the lives of airport workers and patrons, and if the explosive had not been intercepted, the flight's passengers and the aircraft," a court document read.

Per the same document, Muffley also had an active warrant in his name for not paying child support, according to his girlfriend.

The Lehigh Valley International Airport currently offers departing flights to 15 destinations.

Allegiant has not yet commented on the incident.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Related Topics

News and Trends Allegiant Airlines

Editor's Pick

These Sisters Quit Their Jobs Mid-Pandemic to Risk It All for Their Brand. Now They're Not Only Thriving, But Working to End the Cycle of Poverty in South Africa.
Warren Buffett and Partner Charlie Munger Reveal Their Best Business Advice for 2023
What You Should Actually Do If You're Accused of Gaslighting
The Viral Brand Behind Soaring Searches for 'Female Body Hair' Still Gets Up Close and Personal After Its $310 Million Sale
8 Tips Introverts Need to Network Effectively in 2023
Find Out Which Brands Have Ranked on the Franchise 500 for Longest, Earning a Spot in Our New 'Hall of Fame'

Most Popular

See all

By Amanda Breen

Business News

Jack Daniel's-Fed Whiskey Fungus Consumes Tennessee Town

Fueled by evaporating Jack Daniel's whiskey, the fungus is coating the town in a gray crust.

By Steve Huff

Business News

'I Don't Feel Like It's Unreasonable': A-List Actor Refused Service At Hotspot For Not Following Dress Code

Academy Award-winning actor Russell Crowe had quite the afternoon after trying to stop at a Japanese steakhouse in Melbourne, Australia following a game of tennis.

By Emily Rella

Business News

'Lighting Hit the Plane Badly': 7 Passengers Hospitalized After 'Severe Turbulence' Forces Plane Into Emergency Landing

Lufthansa flight 469 encountered a lightning strike on Wednesday and reportedly fell more than 1,000 feet before making an emergency landing in Virginia.

By Emily Rella

Business News

Hotel Boss Apologizes After Nasty Discovery in Spa Bath

The popular 158-year-old Japanese guesthouse's "healing" spa bath water was supposed to be changed weekly.

By Dan Bova

Growing a Business

7 Lessons from Basketball for Slam-Dunk Success in Business

I've learned a lot from playing and coaching basketball and believe a lot of my business success has come from what I've learned on the court. Here are seven winning strategies I've brought to my business game.

By Ray Titus