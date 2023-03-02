The man, identified as 40-year-old Marc Muffley, was scheduled to fly on Allegiant Flight 201 from Lehigh Valley International Airport to Florida's Orlando Sanford International Airport.

A horrifying threat hit the skies this week when a man attempted to board a flight after checking a suitcase with an explosive device.

The man, identified as 40-year-old Marc Muffley, was set to jet on Allegiant Flight 201 from Lehigh Valley International Airport to Florida's Orlando Sanford International Airport.

According to the AP, authorities sounded an emergency alert after a "circular" compound was found packed in clear plastic wrap and wax paper in checked bags. After an X-ray, the FBI found its contents to be consistent with explosive powders, with two handmade fuses attached.

Related: 'Lighting Hit the Plane Badly': 7 Passengers Hospitalized After 'Severe Turbulence' Forces Plane Into Emergency Landing

Muffley's checked baggage also contained a lighter, a pipe, a can of butane, and a drill among other suspicious devices.

The 40-year-old was arrested at his home Monday night on charges of "possessing an explosive in an airport and possessing or attempting to place an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft" and is in custody. A hearing was set for Thursday afternoon.

"His actions seriously jeopardized the lives of airport workers and patrons, and if the explosive had not been intercepted, the flight's passengers and the aircraft," a court document read.

Per the same document, Muffley also had an active warrant in his name for not paying child support, according to his girlfriend.

The Lehigh Valley International Airport currently offers departing flights to 15 destinations.

Allegiant has not yet commented on the incident.