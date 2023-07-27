Forget Your ID — Your Face Could Verify Your Age When Purchasing Alcohol Biometric systems utilizing facial recognition and palm scans are becoming popular methods for verifying age when purchasing alcohol at liquor stores and event venues.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Key Takeaways

  • Facial recognition and palm scans are already being used at several venues and retailers across the country.
  • Despite the arguments for convenience, some groups are concerned about privacy.

Next time you order a beer, the bartender might scan your face instead of asking for ID.

A new frontier of age verification is emerging: biometric systems that can "read" your face or palm to determine if you're old enough to order an adult beverage, Axios reported.

"We know that people are not that good at estimating age," Andrew O'Brien, product manager at Innovative Technology Ltd (the company behind a facial recognition system called MyCheckr), told the outlet. "As we get older, policemen look younger, dentists, doctors all look younger — we're best at estimating people's age closer to our own age."

Several venues have already implemented biometric ID systems for age verification. At Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, football fans enrolled in CLEAR's ID system can order alcohol from their seats using facial recognition on their phones.

Similarly, customers at a brewery in Coors Field can verify their age by waving their palms over a scanner, provided they are enrolled in Amazon One's system — which they can also use to pay by palm at Whole Foods. Some systems require pre-enrollment, while others estimate a person's age using neural networks at checkout.

Related: Amazon Tech Will Let You Pay at Whole Foods in the Most Organic Way Possible — With a Scan of Your Hand

Those advocating for biometric systems argue that they offer convenience and efficiency for both vendors and consumers. However, there are concerns in regard to privacy and the possibility of racial discrimination.

A group called Ban Facial Recognition has started a petition to stop the use of facial scanning in stores as the practice becomes more integrated — calling the technology "biased, invasive, and dangerous."

"We cannot buy into the myth that it's convenient to use biometric data to speed up purchases — there is nothing convenient about risking your most sensitive, irreplaceable personal information to buy a drink," a spokesperson for the movement told Entrepreneur.

Regarding privacy concerns, Sam Hall, CFO at CLEAR, told Axios that "no information is ever shared with a partner without your explicit consent."

Wavy Line
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Technology News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

Is Cryptocurrency the Future of Real Estate Transactions? Here's What You Should Know.

Discussing cryptocurrency's influence on the real estate industry and what the future may look like.

By Roy Dekel
Business News

Tim Cook Was Reportedly Rejected From Applying For an Apple Card

The card officially launched in the U.S. on August 20, 2019, and features perks such as no late or over-limit fees.

By Emily Rella
Science & Technology

Security Breaches Are on the Rise and Your Identity Isn't Safe. Here's How Verified Identities Can Help

There are only three certainties in life. Death, taxes and cybercriminals attempting to steal information they can flip for money.

By Jason Oeltjen
Marketing

The Role of PR in Successful Product Launches — Strategies and Best Practices

By executing a comprehensive PR campaign, brands can generate buzz, build credibility, and create a strong foundation for their product's success in a competitive market.

By Danielle Sabrina
Business Ideas

The Top 10 Home Business Ideas for 2023

Can't figure out which enterprise you should launch in 2023? Check out 10 stellar home business ideas to get inspiration.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Doctor's Office Receptionist Arrested for Allegedly Stealing $44,000 From Patients in Square Payment Scam

According to police, the receptionist stole from over 75 patients.

By Sam Silverman