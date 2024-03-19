Facebook Is Revamping One of Its Oldest, Most Controversial Features: 'Nature Is Healing' "Poking" is back, and you can "thank" Gen Z.

By Emily Rella

entrepreneur daily

When Facebook launched in 2004, it offered the ability to "poke" your friends to get their attention as a virtual nudge — and the feature has been debated ever since. Was it a nuisance or a low-key way to say hi?

While it lost its visibility (and popularity) over the years, in celebration of Facebook's 20th anniversary, Meta is hoping to capitalize on nostalgia for the retro practice by bringing back the ease of "poking."

And like the 20-year fashion cycle, it seems to be back in style. In a Threads post, Facebook revealed that there had been a 13x increase in poking over the past month.


"I poked Prisiclla, and now we're married," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg joked about his wife of nearly 12 years in response. "Nature is healing."

Facebook told TechCrunch that in recent weeks, the social media platform has made it easier to find the informational page about poking easier, as well as adding a button to poke a person as soon as their name is searched on the platform.

When users type "poking" or "pokes" into the Facebook search bar, the Poke page will surface.

The company also said that over 50% of recent pokes came from a younger group of users aged 18 to 29.

Moreover, a recent report from the New York Times found that Gen Z has become more active on Facebook due to the platform's Marketplace feature, where users can buy and sell new and used goods without required fees or online transactions.

Marketplace currently has over one billion monthly active users and per a 2022 Statista study, was the second most popular online destination for resold goods (eBay was first), even beating out Craigslist.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Barbara Corcoran Sounds Off on NAR Settlement: 'It's a Scary Time for Real Estate Agents'

The "Shark Tank" star took to Instagram to share her thoughts on Friday's ruling.

By Emily Rella
Side Hustle

Her 'Crude Prototype' and $50 Craigslist Purchase Launched a Side Hustle That Hit $1 Million in Sales — Now the Business Generates Up to $20 Million a Year

Elle Rowley experienced a "surge of creative inspiration" after she had her first baby in 2009 — and it wasn't long before she landed on a great idea.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

The Only Drawback of AI Is Your Attitude. Here Are 4 Things You Need to Change Your Outlook — And Harness AI for Success.

To truly keep innovating, businesses cannot stay away from AI integration. A visionary C-suite leader must follow a couple of cautious steps to truly reap the benefits of Gen AI. Let's decode!

By Divyesh Patel
Business News

Unilever Is Leaving the Ice Cream Aisle, Separating From Ben & Jerry's, Magnum: 'Do Fewer Things Better, and With Greater Impact'

The move may include laying off around 7,500 people, according to a new report.

By Sherin Shibu
Marketing

Nextdoor's CMO Says Small Businesses Are Underutilizing One Critical Tool That Could Propel Their Marketing Efforts

Small businesses that stand to realize major leaps with the advent of this incredible technology, particularly in their marketing strategies

By Heidi Andersen
Business News

Kevin O'Leary Says 'Do Not' Merge Finances, Bank Accounts With Your Spouse: 'I Forbid It in My Own Family'

The "Shark Tank" star stressed the importance of keeping your "own financial identity" in a relationship.

By Emily Rella