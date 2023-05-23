Fannie Mae Says a 'Modest Recession' Is 'Expected' in Second Half of the Year The agency noted that unsustainable consumer spending and a slowing housing market may contribute to a looming recession.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Image Source | Getty Images

The chatter of a looming recession continues, and the latest warning says it could happen this year.

In a press release on Friday, government-sponsored mortgage agency Fannie Mae warned that a "modest rescission" is "expected" in the second half of 2023, according to the agency's Economic and Strategic Research Group.

Fannie Mae noted that unsustainably high consumer spending and a slowing housing market are the likely culprits that foreshadow a looming recession.

As home sales have slowed over the past year, the agency predicts continued declines throughout the year due to a tight inventory and lack of affordability.

Related: Most Businesses Slow Down During a Recession — Here's How to Keep Pace and Grow Your Company in 2023

However, despite the current housing market being one of the main indicators of an upcoming recession, the sector has been relatively resilient, and could also be the driving force of the country's exit from a recession.

"Housing remains exhibit number one for why we expect the recession to be modest," Doug Duncan, senior vice president and chief economist at Fannie Mae said in the release. "It continues to outperform our expectations, and we expect that its relative strength will help kickstart the economy into expanding again in 2024."

Related: 'There's This Fear That Everything Will Crash': Home Prices Are Falling, But There's Still a Lack of Listings

Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. 

These Co-Founders Let Women Freeze Their Eggs for Free — Cracking Open the 'Inaccessible' Industry. Their Cutting-Edge Model Solves Another Major Fertility Issue Too.
A Simple Household Chore Turned Into a Side Hustle — Now She Earns Up to $24,000 Per Month
How Real Estate Rock Star Ryan Serhant Made His Own Luck
Do You Judge People With Personal Brands? Here's Another Way to Think About It.
This Founder Created a Billion-Dollar Fitness Brand Using Communication, Teamwork and Community. Here Are His Secrets to Building a Franchise That Stands Out.
What's the Actual Cost of Unproductive Employees? It's More Than You Think.

