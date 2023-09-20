'Enough Venom to Fill a Martini Glass and Kill 5 People': An Amazon Driver Was Bitten By a Rattlesnake on the Job in Florida The woman is hospitalized in "very serious condition."

By Amanda Breen

Key Takeaways

  • An Amazon driver was bitten by a rattlesnake while making a delivery in Palm City, Florida.
  • Rattlesnakes don't typically attack humans, but the Eastern Diamondback is very common in the area.

An Amazon delivery driver is hospitalized "in very serious condition" following an encounter with a highly venomous rattlesnake on the job.

The woman, whose name and age have not been released, was walking toward the porch to set down the package when an Eastern Diamondback rattlesnake "coiled" by the Palm City home's front door "struck" her in the back of the leg above the knee, CBS News reported.

Related: Amazon Delivery Driver Donates $10K Prize to Charity | Entrepreneur

An estimated 7,000-8,000 people are bitten by venomous snakes annually; about five of those people die, though fatalities would increase significantly if people didn't receive medical care, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Eastern Diamondback, which the sheriff's office said is "very common" in the area where the driver was, has enough venom to fill a martini glass and kill five people, CBS Miami reported earlier.

After being bitten, the driver became ill and called 911; dispatchers were able to use GPS coordinates to pinpoint her location and send an ambulance to transport her to the hospital, officials said, per CBS.

Related: 'Alexa Thank My Driver' Amazon To Let Customers Tip Drivers

"Our thoughts are with the driver and we hope for a full recovery after this frightening incident. Together, with the Delivery Service Partner, we're looking into the circumstances surrounding this incident and continue to make sure that drivers understand they should not complete a delivery if they feel unsafe," Branden Baribeau, an Amazon spokesperson, told the outlet.
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Amazon News and Trends Gig Workers Snakes

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

Want to Sell More? It All Comes Down to Nailing the 'Three P's' According to Legendary Pitchman Anthony Sullivan

On the new episode of "Fix My Pitch," business coaches Anthony Sullivan and Tina Frey break down the ingredients of a knockout pitch.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Making a Change

Learn Languages in Just 15 Minutes a Day With Babbel, Now for Just $169.97

Save more than $400 on this lifetime subscription.

By Entrepreneur Store
Growing a Business

Before She Started Slutty Vegan, A Disaster Taught Her the Difference Between Making the 'Best' Choice and the 'Right' One

When things go wrong (and they will), Cole says it's all too easy to ask, "Why is this happening to me?"

By Nicole Lapin
Living

I Sold My House to Work Remotely on a Cruise Ship for 3 Years — and I May Stay Aboard Even Longer. Here's What My Life Will Look Like.

I was fantasizing about going on an around-the-world cruise. Then I saw an ad that could make it my reality.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Taco Bell Employee Charged With Fraud, Theft After Stealing Customer Credit Card Information

The employee worked at a Taco Bell located in Oregon, Ohio.

By Emily Rella
Business Plans

12 Reasons You Need a Business Plan

In the new book "Write Your Own Business Plan," business expert Eric Butow breaks down how a solid business plan can save your startup during those tough early days.

By Entrepreneur Staff