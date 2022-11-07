The "happiest place on Earth" became a nightmare for one fugitive who was caught by authorities while gallivanting in the park with his family.

Quashon Burton, a 32-year-old Brooklyn resident, was on a family vacation at Disney World Orlando when the federal agent who signed his arrest warrant, U.S. Postal inspector Jeff Andre recognized him while inside Animal Kingdom — based on the "H" tattoo on the criminal's neck.

The incident occurred on October 20, when Andre notified security at Animal Kingdom who then contacted the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Burton was later arrested at a bus stop leaving the park before he was taken into custody where he tried to give officers a fake name and resisted arrest.

"I advised Quashon that I needed to speak with him about the possible suspicious activity he was involved in, and he questioned why he needed to provide his identification," a deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office told People. "Later, I advised him he was the subject of a warrant, and when I attempted to secure him, he began tensing up and bracing his arms. I informed him multiple times to place his hands behind his back, but he refused."

Burton was wanted for the identity theft of at least four U.S. citizens after using their identities to steal nearly $150,000 from the government by applying for coronavirus relief loan applications during the height of the pandemic. He reportedly did so by creating fake email addresses, bank accounts, and fake IDs.

Burton was originally charged last November but has been running from police since an attempted arrest at his home last December.

Burton remains in custody.