It was just five years ago that famed fraudster Billy McFarland was sentenced to prison for defrauding investors, customers and locals in the planning and attempted execution of Fyre Festival in Exuma, Bahamas.

But after serving time, McFarland is back (and in his own opinion, better than ever) and here to offer his services in his newest venture: a technology company called PYRT, which McFarland is calling the "virtual immersive decentralized reality."

He describes the technology as something "that brings together and connects people around the world both virtually and physically. Then once they're together, it allows people to actually affect real-world change."

PYRT, pronounced pirate, will bring together groups of influential people (musicians, artists, content creators, entrepreneurs) and other investors in one real-world "small, remote location" and then a live, virtual replica of that location will be launched where anyone around the world can join in and participate (sort of like a metaverse/VR type location, though McFarland insists that the technology is not a metaverse.)

Naturally, hundreds took to the comment section of McFarland's (who now goes by @PYRTBilly) TikTok announcement to express their concerns.

"Come on," one user commented alongside a crying laughing emoji. "This just can't be for real. Legend being straight out of prison and on to the next hustle."

"Billy I can't possibly see how this could go wrong brother," another joked.

Others offered support and suggested that McFarland might be in pursuit of his "redemption arc."

"I'm strangely rooting for you," one said encouragingly. "Do not mess this up. You have 1 chance. Go crush it."

On Monday, McFarland announced that interested candidates could apply to work for the company to become a part of the 'PYRT Crew', one such position being an app developer which could indicate where McFarland sees this virtual platform eventually living in the future.

Though PYRT's website is still in its development stages, McFarland has wasted no time beginning to sell merchandise for those he hopes to join his platform, in the form of a $249.00 PYRT Crew jacket.

PYRT 'crew' members are promised "instant daily access to Billy and other PYRT crew" via the Discord app, "experimental adventures" like dinners, flights, trips, etc. and first access to the platform when it actually goes live.

The former Fyre creator was originally sentenced to six years in prison in 2018 but ended up serving four years, plus six months of house arrest.

In September of last year, he celebrated his release from his halfway house by throwing a cocktail party in New York City hotspot Marylou.

He had hinted at a future in the tech space in an interview with the New York Times upon his release.

"The good thing with tech is that people are so forward-thinking, and they're more apt at taking risk," he told the outlet. "If I worked in finance, I think it would be harder to get back. Tech is more open. And the way I failed is totally wrong, but in a certain sense, failure is OK in entrepreneurship."

McFarland is currently in the process of paying back fraud victims a combined $26 million in restitution.