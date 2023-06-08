Gamestop Suddenly Fires CEO, New Chairman Posts Cryptic Tweet Hours Before Announcement Shares of the electronics retailer plummeted up to 20% early Thursday.

By Emily Rella

Shares of video game retailer Gamestop plummeted up to 20% early Thursday after the chain announced that CEO Matthew Furlong had been suddenly fired.

"Matthew Furlong, one of the director nominees named in the Proxy Statement, was terminated without cause as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company on June 5, 2023 and resigned from the Board, effective immediately," the company said in an SEC filing on Thursday.

There was no further reason given for the termination.

Billionaire investor and Chewy founder Ryan Cohen was appointed executive chairman, effective immediately.

Cohen did not make a formal statement upon his appointment but Tweeted late Wednesday afternoon "Not for long."

It is unclear what exactly he is referring to, but it is a play on words with Furlong's last name, possibly indicating the announcement that was to come Thursday morning.

Prior to that, Cohen Tweeted a chart about CEO compensation, which showed that the average CEO is paid roughly 351 times as much as the average worker in the same industry.

Per a 2022 report from MarketWatch, it was estimated that Furlong was paid $16.8 million in 2021 for six months of work.

"Leadership transitions can be inherently difficult to manage, and failure to timely or successfully implement transitions may cause disruption within the Company, including execution of our transformational plans," Gamestop warned in a filing, noting that it "may adversely impact" financials and company performance.

Furlong was made CEO in 2021 after spending nine years at Amazon, marking him as the fifth CEO to leave the company in the span of five years.

The leadership shakeup came as Gamestop reported that net sales had fallen another 10% through the fiscal first quarter of 2023 ending in April, bringing a fourth consecutive quarter of revenue decline. Revenue came in at an estimated $1.24 billion.

As of early Thursday afternoon, Gamestop was still down over 18.5% in a one-year period.

Wavy Line
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

A Father Decided to Change When He Was in Prison on His Son's Birthday. Now His Nonprofit Helps Formerly Incarcerated Applicants Land 6-Figure Jobs.
Lock
A Teen Turned His Roblox Side Hustle Into a Multimillion-Dollar Company — Now He's Working With Karlie Kloss and Elton John
Lock
3 Mundane Tasks You Should Automate to Save Your Brain for the Big Stuff
6 Things to Consider When Getting Out of a Franchise Agreement
Lock
The Next Time Someone Intimidates You, Here's What You Should Do
5 Ways to Manage Your Mental Health and Regulate Your Nervous System for Sustainable Success

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Business News

Google Wants Employees Back in the Office, Considering 'Attendance' in Performance Reviews

In an email, a Google executive reportedly told employees that many new features and products unveiled during Google's developer conference last month were "conceived, developed, and built by teams working side by side."

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business Models

What New Aviation Practices Can Teach Us About Collaboration and Innovation

By identifying niche markets, embracing technological advancements and fostering collaboration, entrepreneurs are changing the aviation industry.

By Henri Al Helaly
Business News

'I Am Just Floored': Woman Discovers She Won $1 Million Lottery Prize While Checking Her Email at Work

Initially, she thought the email was a scam, but went to lottery headquarters and walked away with a six-figure check after taxes.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Growing a Business

14 Easy Ways to Rank Your Website Higher on Google

Despite Google's algorithm and regular updates, you can quickly boost your website's ranking with these tips.

By Gajura Constantin
Business News

'I've Got the Bug for Business': See All of Mark Wahlberg's Entrepreneurial Endeavors, From Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch to Wahlburgers

Mark Wahlberg owns businesses in several categories, including entertainment production, apparel, fitness, and nutrition.

By Sam Silverman
Business News

After Being Told They Could Work From Home Forever, Employees Made Major Life Changes. Then, a New CEO Ordered Them Back to the Office.

Farmers Group CEO Raul Vargas is facing backlash for the change, but he says being in the office brings more "collaboration" and "innovation."

By Amanda Breen