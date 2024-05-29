Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Gatorade Capitalizes on '90s 'Is It In You?' Nostalgia With New Ad Campaign The company's latest commercial features Michael Jordan, Caitlin Clark, and Jason Tatum.

By Emily Rella

Gatorade is going back to its roots with a nostalgic new commercial featuring a familiar script — but a brand-new face.

Made popular in the '90s, the "Is It In You?" commercial starred superstar athlete Michael Jordan in black and white with Gatorade-colored sweat. The ad became an iconic moment for the brand.

Now, Jordan is back and narrating the ad for the next generation with the "It Hasn't Changed" campaign, featuring No. 1 WNBA draft pick Caitlin Clark, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and NBA star Jayson Tatum, playing their respective sports on screen.

"As the brand that has been on the sidelines fueling athletes for decades, we're committed to not only helping them stay in the game but also celebrating their unique 'IT'," said Gatorade Chief Brand Officer, Anuj Bhasin, in a company release. "The return of 'Is It In You?', our biggest campaign of all time, is about acknowledging how much the sports landscape has changed while reminding athletes that one thing hasn't – the inner drive that fuels you – and that's what matters most."

The 60-second video clip first aired during Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference Finals on May 28, with more rolling out throughout the summer.

"With 'Is It In You?' in the '90s, we inspired a generation," Michael Jordan said in a release. "The return of 'Is It In You?' is another chapter in greatness for Gatorade, a brand that has fueled champions for decades and relentlessly serves athletes on and off the field."

Gatorade is owned by PepsiCo, which had a stronger-than-expected Q1 2024 with $18.25 billion in net sales, up 2.3% year over year.

"Our businesses remained agile and performed well, with a strong performance from our International business," said Chairman and CEO, Ramon Laguarta, in an earnings release.

PepsiCo was down over 5.75% year over year as of Wednesday afternoon.
