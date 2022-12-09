Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Gen Z Congressman Claims He Was Rejected From Renting an Apartment in D.C.: 'We Have to Do Better'

Florida Congressman Maxwell Frost said he was denied an apartment because of bad credit from debt he accumulated while running for office.

Congressman Maxwell Frost made headlines when he became the first Gen Z member of congress following November's election, but now he's catching attention for a much more brow-raising reason.

Frost, a democratic representative from Florida, alleged that he was applying for an apartment in Washington, D.C. when he was denied after disclosing he had bad credit from the debt he accumulated while running for office.

Frost then went on to talk about how difficult it is to make money while campaigning and explained just how taxing it can be.

Frost raised an impressive $2.4 million through September 30 of this year for his campaign with the help of progressive groups and congressional members. The average amount raised by U.S. House Democratic candidates during the same time period was $1.8 million.

Of the $2.4 million, Frost spent an estimated $2.2 million. More than half of the funds Frost raised came from individual donors giving $200 or less.

Frost did not specify which neighborhood he was looking to rent from in D.C.

According to RentCafe, as of July 2022, the average rent in Washington, D.C. was $2,335 with an average apartment size of 746 square feet, the most expensive neighborhood being Federal Triangle which saw an average rent price of $3,197.

