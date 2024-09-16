Get All Access for $5/mo

Why Trump's Second Assassination Attempt, Upcoming Fed Cuts Is Sending Gold Soaring Economic and geopolitical uncertainties are said to be driving "haven" demand for gold.

By David James

Key Takeaways

  • Gold prices reached an all-time high in Asian trade, spurred by expectations of a substantial rate cut from the Federal Reserve.
  • The uncertain economy and a reported second assassination attempt on former President Trump have driven some investors toward the safety of gold.

Gold prices hit a new peak in Asian trading on Monday, based in major part on investors' growing confidence that the Federal Reserve is set to implement a sizable interest rate decrease later this week, reports Investing.com.

The anticipation of lower rates, which are seen as beneficial for assets like gold that do not yield interest, has contributed substantially to the precious metals market. As it stands, spot gold edged up 0.4% to a record price of $2,589.02 per ounce. December gold futures similarly saw an increase, though slightly more modest at 0.1%, setting a price of $2,613.70 per ounce at the close.

At the end of the Fed's meeting Wednesday, rate cuts are expected to start a potential easing cycle. Some analysts are forecasting cumulative cuts that could reach at least 100 basis points by year's end.

Related: Costco Is Now Selling $625 Packs of Silver Coins and $2,000 Gold Bars — and Shoppers Are Snapping Them Up

Gold's appeal as a haven asset continued following the reports of a second assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at his Florida golf course on Sunday. In July, after the first assassination attempt, gold also went up because it is "natural" for investors to go for a haven, Barron's reported at the time.

Amidst this financial turbulence, gold's ascent wasn't the only noteworthy movement. Platinum and silver futures also experienced a lift, marking increases of 0.4% to $1,004.80 an ounce and 0.8% to $31.332 an ounce, respectively.

The combination of economic and geopolitical uncertainties is playing a significant role in driving both seasoned and novice investors toward the security of gold.

David James

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

5 Ways CEOs Can Encourage Employees to Bring Their Whole Selves to Work

Creating a welcoming culture where employees can bring their "whole selves" to work is crucial to attracting and retaining top talent.

By Toby O'Rourke
Growing a Business

Need Business Advice? Access More Than 50 AI Experts for Less Than $25.

From financial planning to content creation, get expert AI advice in seconds.

By StackCommerce
Business Solutions

Reduce Your Business Expenses With This $30 Microsoft Office Alternative

There's no need to pay recurring fees for Microsoft apps when you can own your productivity apps with OfficeSuite.

By StackCommerce
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Productivity

9 Habit Stack Routines To Boost Your Productivity and Improve Your Health

Consistency drives success. Eliminate decision fatigue and be most effective with these daily routines.

By Elisette Carlson
Leadership

Why Every Leader Should Write a "How to Work With Me" Manual

Do your team members really know how you work? Here's why creating a manual to your working style and preferences is so essential as a leader.

By Hope Horner