Google Cuts Back on Staff Perks Like Massages

Google, the tech giant owned by Alphabet Inc., circulated shocking news earlier this week with the announcement of job cuts for about 12,000 employees. A Yahoo Finance report now indicates that this affects not only those let go but also the well-being and amenities of the remaining staff. An example: When employees might most need to relax, they will no longer have access to one of the company's many noted perks, massage therapy.

The layoffs affected 27 massage therapists across Los Angeles and Irvine, in addition to numerous employees with "senior" and "director" in their job titles. Reports indicate qualifying staff who were let go will receive their full notification period salary plus a severance package beginning at 16 weeks' pay and two additional weeks for every year of employment. Also part of the package: bonuses, vacation time, and health care coverage for up to six months will be paid for, along with job placement and immigration support.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai stated this was one of the company's "toughest days" but admitted that it is a necessary adjustment. He also admitted that "an almost 25-year-old company" like Google is "bound to go through difficult economic cycles."

"These are important moments to sharpen our focus," Pichai said, "reengineer our cost base, and direct our talent and capital to our highest priorities."

Job cuts at Google are a devastating blow for those affected, though it's clear that the company has made an effort to provide adequate support and compensation to those it let go. But how the remaining employees will adjust to the new changes is yet to be seen, especially since the option for a relaxing massage has been removed.