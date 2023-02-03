ChatGPT is building its user base faster than the most popular consumer apps created to date.

ChatGPT, the chatbot launched by Microsoft-backed OpenAI last November, has already taken the world by storm.

And the competition's heating up. Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai said Thursday that the company will fold advanced AI features into its search engine "very soon," CNBC reported.

ChatGPT is building its user base faster than the most popular consumer apps created to date, reaching an estimated 100 million active users in January, per Reuters. For comparison, it took TikTok approximately nine months and Instagram more than two years to hit that number, according to data from Sensor Tower.

According to Pichai, Google will unveil its conversation technology LaMDA, or Language Model for Dialogue Applications, as a companion to search "in the coming weeks and months" for feedback.

Additionally, Pichai announced the company will offer "new tools" and APIs for developers, creators and partners "to empower them to discover new possibilities with AI."

The subject of AI came up frequently during Google's fourth-quarter earnings call, and it was the fourth consecutive quarter in which the company fell short of Wall Street's predictions for both earnings and revenue, according to estimates from Refinitiv per CNBC.

Alphabet Inc Class A is down 27% year over year.