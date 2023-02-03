Google Gears Up to Compete With Microsoft-Backed ChatGPT — Here's What It Means

ChatGPT is building its user base faster than the most popular consumer apps created to date.

learn more about Amanda Breen

By Amanda Breen • Feb 3, 2023

Leon Neal | Getty Images

ChatGPT, the chatbot launched by Microsoft-backed OpenAI last November, has already taken the world by storm.

And the competition's heating up. Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai said Thursday that the company will fold advanced AI features into its search engine "very soon," CNBC reported.

Related: Student Builds ChatGPT Detection App to Fight AI Plagiarism

ChatGPT is building its user base faster than the most popular consumer apps created to date, reaching an estimated 100 million active users in January, per Reuters. For comparison, it took TikTok approximately nine months and Instagram more than two years to hit that number, according to data from Sensor Tower.

According to Pichai, Google will unveil its conversation technology LaMDA, or Language Model for Dialogue Applications, as a companion to search "in the coming weeks and months" for feedback.

Additionally, Pichai announced the company will offer "new tools" and APIs for developers, creators and partners "to empower them to discover new possibilities with AI."

Related: What Is ChatGPT? Google, Siri and Even ChatGPT Are Confused

The subject of AI came up frequently during Google's fourth-quarter earnings call, and it was the fourth consecutive quarter in which the company fell short of Wall Street's predictions for both earnings and revenue, according to estimates from Refinitiv per CNBC.

Alphabet Inc Class A is down 27% year over year.
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and recently completed the MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts during the 2020-2021 academic year. 

Related Topics

Microsoft Google News and Trends Artificial Intelligence OpenAI ChatGPT

Editor's Pick

Determined to Support the Black Community, These Friends Brought 'Fresh Eyes' — and Innovation — to the Food Industry
The Complete Guide to Effectively Using AI Writing Tools in Content Marketing
Have More Responsibilities at Work, But No Pay Bump? Use This Script to Get the Raise You Deserve.
5 Small Daily Habits Self-Made Millionaires Use to Grow Their Wealth
Black and Asian Founders Face Opposition at All Levels — Here's Why That Has to Change
The Basics of Making Money in Franchising

Most Popular

See all

By Entrepreneur Staff

Business News

The Scam Artist Who Robbed Backstreet Boys and NSYNC Blind. 'Some of the Guys Couldn't Pay Their Car Payment.'

In the 1990s, Lou Pearlman made millions creating the Backstreet Boys and NSYNC. It was all a giant Ponzi scheme.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Business Solutions

What Bill Gates and Steve Jobs Taught Me About Getting to Know Your Customers

Despite the push toward chatbots and technology-driven customer service, nothing can replace determining what your customers want through personal social interaction.

By Brent Ritz

Thought Leaders

5 Small Daily Habits Self-Made Millionaires Use to Grow Their Wealth

We've all seen what self-made millionaires look like on TV, but it's a lot more subtle than that. Brian Tracy researched what small daily habits these successful entrepreneurs adopted on their journey from rags to riches.

By Entrepreneur Staff

By Amanda Breen

Business News

Man Gets Cut In Line at Publix And Ends Up Winning $1 Million On A Lottery Ticket

A Delray Beach, Florida man scored a winning scratch-off ticket this week after he was cut off in line at a ticket machine.

By Emily Rella