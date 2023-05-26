I'm a Gen Zer Who Bumped My Salary Up By 40% With a Career Pivot to Data Analytics — and I Learned the Skills For Free on YouTube This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Elijah Butler, a 24-year-old data analyst from Kentucky.

By Jason Lalljee

Key Takeaways

  • A Gen Z worker was unhappy with his job, so he taught himself data analytics and switched careers.
  • He told Insider it's a great way to enter tech without paying for a college degree or boot camp.
  • He got a 40% pay raise between jobs, as well as other workplace benefits.
Elijah Butler via Business Insider
Elijah Butler made a career pivot to data analytics a few years ago, and is enjoying remote work, higher pay, and more job satisfaction, he told Insider.

This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Elijah Butler, a 24-year-old data analyst from Kentucky. He transitioned into tech during the pandemic seeking higher pay and a better work-life balance, like many young adults over the past few years. He provided Insider with documentation showing his income. This conversation has been edited for clarity and length.

Growing up, I cycled through a lot of potential career ambitions.

First, I wanted to be a meteorologist. Eventually, I changed my mind and decided to become a mechanical engineer. I actually started college majoring in engineering, but quickly found that it wasn't for me.

After freshman year, I changed my major to business economics and entered the business college, where I was introduced to the world of data. That led me to my path out of school, doing fraud analysis for a bank. It's a good job, generally speaking — I'm thankful for my time there, but it wasn't for me.

For one thing, I found it to be repetitive and uninspiring work. It's the problem a lot of people have with "stable" jobs, and I couldn't quite strike the balance I wanted between stability and stimulation. I worked less than a year at that firm.

Two years ago — when I was 22 — I finally learned what someone with the title of "data analyst" did, while still working that first job. I wanted to break into tech, and that seemed like the best way for me to do it.

As I describe in a recent TikTok video, where I share tips on how to break into the field, a data analyst analyzes raw data in order to "make conclusions, and this can be used to answer questions, influence business strategy, or whatever else your organization asks of you."

Switching to a career in data analytics changed my life

It wasn't costly for me to become a data analyst — and it changed my life. A career in data analytics has allowed my wife and me to start traveling a lot more, which is our true passion in life: This year, we're going to Florida, Wyoming, and hopefully somewhere out west, which we wouldn't have managed on my bank fraud analysis salary. We've also managed to pay down the small amount of debt that we have.

When I got hired for my current data analyst position, I received a salary increase of nearly 40% compared from my job as a fraud analyst, as well as incredible 401k match and paid-time-off policies. I'm currently working as a data and reporting professional at Humana, a health insurance company.

The great thing about a job in data analysis is that it's a skill that's transferable between all kinds of companies.

I love my job. Mostly, I like that I get to solve problems and be creative.

For instance, when writing code to extract data from a database — one of my typical assignments — I get to act as an engineer, often employing a trial-and-error approach until I complete a given task.

When creating reports, I get to exercise the creative part of my brain, using data to tell a story in the form of charts, graphs, and text. I take extra pride in this part of the job, choosing company-specific color schemes to make the reports look visually appealing, for instance.

Like any profession, it has its good days and its bad days, but I'm happy to be paid well for this kind of work.

How I became a data analyst — and how you can do the same

I promote data analytics as a field to my TikTok viewers because it's a great way of becoming financially mobile while doing easier work than they might find elsewhere.

Upon entering the field, I was surprised to find out how many people were able to break into tech through data analytics, without needing a college degree. While I loved college and think it's a good thing, it is far too expensive. Someone willing to do the work to teach themselves the technical skills should be able to land a tech job if they can perform the job requirements with or without a degree, and data analytics is perfect for that.

I recommend the field because you can work from home while making an above-average salary, and I find it to generally be rewarding work. However, while I say anyone can break into the field, it is by no means easy.

It takes a good amount of persistence to learn the skills required of the job, and it takes patience and determination when trying to land interviews and your first job offer. Landing your first job in most fields is challenging.

But, for those willing to put in the work to improve their life, the roadmap exists and works; it did for me.

You can pay tens of thousands of dollars for a college degree, or a comparable sum for a data analytics bootcamp, but if you have the willpower, you can break into the field for free, or nearly free.

I used Khan Academy's free SQL course, for instance, one of the major tools for data analytics. I also used YouTube videos from Alex the Analyst, who produces tutorials on the major tools analysts use: namely, Tableau, Excel, and Power BI.

I'm not opposed to paid boot camps and courses in general, especially for those who thrive under structured learning. But it's by no means necessary, making it a great field for people looking for better work lives and stronger finances.

It's a field where I get to work from home, make more money, and talk to zero customers. In other words, I'm living my best life.

Wavy Line

Editor's Pick

After Her Brother's Death in Iraq Became News, a PR Strategist Learned Firsthand Why the Way We Tell Stories Matters — and It Changed Her Career
A Leader's Most Powerful Tool Is Executive Capital. Here's What It Is — and How to Earn It.
Lock
One Man's Casual Side Hustle Became an International Phenomenon — And It's on Track to See $15 Million in Revenue This Year
Lock
3 Reasons to Keep Posting on LinkedIn, Even If Nobody Is Engaging With You
Lock
6 Time-Saving Tips to Know Before Starting a Side Hustle This Summer
Why a Strong Chief Financial Officer Is Crucial for Your Franchise — and What to Look for When Hiring One

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Growing a Business

3 Key Strategies That Helped My Business Grow During a Recession

Here are three strategies everyone should use to help their businesses thrive during a recession.

By Rudy Mawer
Business News

JP Morgan Chase Is Launching a ChatGPT-Like Service to Help People With Their Investments

The company applied for a trademark called IndexGPT.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Branding

The Ultimate Guide To Building And Implementing An Effective Digital Branding Strategy

Branding can be a complex and confusing process if you don't have clear guidelines and examples.

By Vikas Agrawal
Leadership

Could Your Startup Benefit from Outside Leadership? Look for These 5 Signs

Bringing on new leadership can be all you need to spur future growth in your organization.

By Shawn Cole
Leadership

Why You Need a Strong Network of Mentors — and How to Build an Effective One

Here's how I established my network of mentors — and three steps to help you successfully build your own.

By Justin Vandehey
Leadership

This Overlooked Leadership Trait Makes All the Difference in Your Ability to Captivate an Audience

You will find, in leadership and in life, that people feel more connected to you and your vision when you ask them to "kick the tires."

By Entrepreneur Staff