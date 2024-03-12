The top five stood out for reputation, employee satisfaction, and growth.

A new list from Forbes and market research company Statista ranks the best startup employers in the country.

The startups under consideration had to have more than 50 employees and founded between 2014 and 2021. They also couldn't be offshoots of larger corporations; they had to have been started independently.

Statista looked at millions of data points, from social media posts and online reviews on the side of employees to employee retention rates, job openings, and workplace flexibility on the part of employers. Each startup received a score and was then ranked in comparison to the rest.

Out of thousands of startups in the U.S., the top five stood out for their reputations, employee satisfaction, and growth, according to the report. Two are in Massachusetts, one is in California, one is in Oregon, and one is in Michigan. Three of the five were in the energy and resources industry, with the remaining two in security and healthcare.

Here's a look at the top five.

1. ONE

Our Next Energy (ONE), a four-year-old electric vehicle battery startup, took the No. 1 spot because of its culture, according to Forbes. The Michigan-based startup reportedly has a "no ego" mindset and allows employees to freely express their ideas.

In December, ONE's Gemini electric vehicle battery reached 608 miles on a single charge, which is more than double the range of many EVs on the market today.

2. Coalition

Coalition, a cybersecurity startup based in San Francisco, is the largest startup that offers cyber insurance with more than 85,000 customers, according to Forbes. The San Francisco-based company was founded in 2017 and its latest valuation was $5 billion. It was also on the Forbes Fintech 50 list.

3. Electric Hydrogen

Electric Hydrogen, a Massachusetts-based startup that strives to unlock low-cost green hydrogen, a clean-energy technology, was ranked No. 3. It's the first billion-dollar green hydrogen startup, and it prioritizes employee wellness with an on-site gym, location flexibility, and unlimited PTO.

4. Intersect Power

Intersect Power is another clean energy startup, but one that brings low-carbon solutions to customers around the world. The Oregon-based company was founded in 2016 and announced the commercial operation of a new solar energy project last year.

5. Devoted Health

Devoted Health, a seven-year-old health insurance startup based in Massachusetts with the mission of changing health care for seniors for the better, was ranked No. 5 because the 2,000-person company has "mastered the art of connecting with others while working remotely," according to Forbes.

For the full list, click here.