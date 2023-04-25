Despite Widespread Layoffs, the Tech Industry Still Dominates For the Highest Paying Internships
A new report found that of the 25 highest-paying internships, 16 were in the tech industry — with some offering over $9,000 a month.
Layoffs in the tech industry have become mainstream over the past year as companies like Amazon and Meta trim their workforces following pandemic overhiring.
But while many tech giants are scaling back spending, the tech sector remains an industry with high-paying internships — some of which offer over $9,000 a month. A new report by Glassdoor found that of the 25 highest-paying internships for 2023, 16 were at tech companies.
Stripe, a financial services and software company, ranked No. 1 with a monthly salary of $9,064, followed by gaming platform Roblox with $,9016 per month for interns.
Big-name companies Meta ($8,160 a month) and Amazon ($7,809 a month) ranked No. 5 and No. 9, respectively.
Glassdoor's ranking used data on average monthly base pay from interns at companies that have received at least 30 salary reports between March 1, 2022, and February 28, 2023.
Here are the top 15 highest-paying internships for 2023:
1. Stripe
Average Monthly Salary: $9,064
2. Roblox
Average Monthly Salary: $9,017
3. NVIDIA
Average Monthly Salary: $8,280
4. Coinbase
Average Monthly Salary: $8,206
5. Meta
Average Monthly Salary: $8,160
6. Capital One
Average Monthly Salary: $8,050
7. Credit Suisse
Average Monthly Salary: $7,947
8. Bain & Company
Average Monthly Salary: $7,873
9. Amazon
Average Monthly Salary: $7,809
10. EY-Parthenon
Average Monthly Salary: $7,651
11. TikTok
Average Monthly Salary: $7,619
12. Adobe
Average Monthly Salary: $7,568
13. Snap
Average Monthly Salary: $7,520
14. HubSpot
Average Monthly Salary: $7,477
15. Splunk
Average Monthly Salary: $7,375
You can see the full list, here.