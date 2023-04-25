A new report found that of the 25 highest-paying internships, 16 were in the tech industry — with some offering over $9,000 a month.

Layoffs in the tech industry have become mainstream over the past year as companies like Amazon and Meta trim their workforces following pandemic overhiring.

But while many tech giants are scaling back spending, the tech sector remains an industry with high-paying internships — some of which offer over $9,000 a month. A new report by Glassdoor found that of the 25 highest-paying internships for 2023, 16 were at tech companies.

Stripe, a financial services and software company, ranked No. 1 with a monthly salary of $9,064, followed by gaming platform Roblox with $,9016 per month for interns.

Big-name companies Meta ($8,160 a month) and Amazon ($7,809 a month) ranked No. 5 and No. 9, respectively.

Related: Google and Meta Execs Rake in Big Bonuses Despite Industry-Wide Layoffs

Glassdoor's ranking used data on average monthly base pay from interns at companies that have received at least 30 salary reports between March 1, 2022, and February 28, 2023.

Here are the top 15 highest-paying internships for 2023:

1. Stripe

Average Monthly Salary: $9,064

2. Roblox

Average Monthly Salary: $9,017

3. NVIDIA

Average Monthly Salary: $8,280

4. Coinbase

Average Monthly Salary: $8,206

5. Meta

Average Monthly Salary: $8,160

6. Capital One

Average Monthly Salary: $8,050

7. Credit Suisse

Average Monthly Salary: $7,947

8. Bain & Company

Average Monthly Salary: $7,873

9. Amazon

Average Monthly Salary: $7,809

10. EY-Parthenon

Average Monthly Salary: $7,651

11. TikTok

Average Monthly Salary: $7,619

12. Adobe

Average Monthly Salary: $7,568

13. Snap

Average Monthly Salary: $7,520

14. HubSpot

Average Monthly Salary: $7,477

15. Splunk

Average Monthly Salary: $7,375

You can see the full list, here.