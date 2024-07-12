This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

Landing a job at a Big Tech firm can be extremely challenging.

Companies like Google, Nvidia, Meta, and Microsoft set the bar high for candidates, who must pass a range of technical assessments, interviews, and problem-solving exercises designed to test the limits of their expertise.

Google is known to have a difficult and competitive hiring process. A software engineer recently told BI that she was rejected seven times by Google before landing a job. Applicants must get through a series of rigorous, structured interviews and answer open-ended questions designed to identify their strengths and personal interaction skills.

Nvidia, meanwhile, emphasizes technical exercises such as HackerRank coding assessments, while Microsoft evaluates candidates' problem-solving, design, coding, and testing skills.

Navigating these multifaceted interviews requires more than just technical know-how — it also demands a good understanding of each company's unique culture and values.

Here's a summary of Big Tech firms' hiring process guides to give you an idea of what to expect.

Google

Once you've applied for a job and a recruitment team member thinks you might be a good fit, they will be in touch to start the hiring process.

According to Google's guide, the first step typically involves taking a Google hiring assessment to test your skills. If you've applied for a technical role, you might have to complete a coding exercise, too.

The next stage is having one or two short phone or video conversations with a recruiter, hiring manager, or team peer during which your skills will be assessed.

Some candidates might be asked to submit a small project before an in-depth interview. Google says it could range from a case study to writing or coding samples to help them understand how candidates solve problems.

The actual interview stage involves between three and four interviews over a day, either in person or on video. This stage involves structured interviews, where applicants are asked open-ended questions to identify strengths and show how they interact with a team.

Google says if a candidate hasn't heard back in two months about their application, it's likely they haven't progressed.

A former Google recruiter, Nolan Church, previously shared with BI the five ways that candidates can stand out and how best to prepare for interviews.

Nvidia

Nvidia's hiring process has three stages:

Apply online for positions you're interested in. You can apply for up to five roles that align with your background. If Nvidia thinks you might be a good fit, you then meet with a hiring manager or team members via phone, in person, or on video. Applicants might then have several interviews. In the final interview, they can talk to a community resource group member for 15 minutes to learn more about Nvidia's culture. Interviews typically last 30 to 60 minutes, and they could be in a small group, one-on-one, or with a panel. Candidates who have applied for technical roles could be asked to complete a HackerRank coding exercise on a whiteboard or laptop.

Applicants can expect to hear if they were successful within a few weeks. At this point, a recruiter will make an offer.

A Nvidia software engineer told BI that the technical interviews can be "pretty hard" and that it's important to "focus on building your data structures and algorithm knowledge."

Microsoft

Microsoft's interview process is entirely virtual. If you've applied for a technical role, you'll be assessed on various technical methods and your problem-solving ability and asked competency-based questions.

Interviews last 45 minutes, and budding Microsoft engineers are evaluated in four areas:

Problem-solving : Interviewers want to see how candidates would make decisions and tackle problems.

: Interviewers want to see how candidates would make decisions and tackle problems. Design : You're assessed on whether you have the know-how to create and design a new platform or system.

: You're assessed on whether you have the know-how to create and design a new platform or system. Coding : You'll only be required to code in a language you feel competent in, but your code must be clean, concise — and bug-free.

: You'll only be required to code in a language you feel competent in, but your code must be clean, concise — and bug-free. Testing: You might be asked to test code to determine whether you can stress-test your solutions.

Meta

Meta's interview process for software engineers is similar to that of Microsoft.

The Facebook and Instagram owner has compiled a comprehensive guide about its "Full Loop Interview" process, which includes three to five conversations. Applicants will have several coding, design, and behavioral interviews, each lasting 45 minutes.

The coding part of the interview is over two sessions again of 45 minutes each. The design interview can be up to two sessions and the interviewer will ask candidates a broad question and evaluate their solution.

Then, there's a 45-minute "getting to know you" session during which candidates will be asked questions about their background, interests, and experience.



A senior software engineer at Meta told BI that his interview preparation involves creating a list of technical topics that he revises a week before the interview. The day before the interview, he goes online and looks up questions that might have come up for other candidates who recently interviewed at a company he's applying to.