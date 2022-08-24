If you've ever wondered what happens in the wee hours of the night during a graveyard shift in a hotel, prepare to be utterly unimpressed -- and utterly jealous.

One front desk worker is going viral on for the lazy nights he's documented through a series of videos while working the night shift in a hotel.

His primary duties include a lot of napping, video game playing and even taking dips in the on-site pool.

"First I clock in and immediately hop on Netflix and find something to watch," TikTok user @femomvny10 says in one of his videos that's received over 3.7 million views. "Took me a quick 45-minute nap and I felt good as new back at the front desk."

"Ah, another day to work hard and get paid," the employee jokes in another video. "I didn't get a chance to work out today so I figured I'd take a light jog to store and buy some LeBron [James Edition Lays] chips," he says before telling viewers that he was feeling "raunchy" so he hopped in the hotel shower, took a nap, then meditated on the hallway floor.

In perhaps the funniest video of all, the hotel worker decides he's hungry as soon as he clocks in, so he immediately leaves to go to Taco Bell. "Next, I made my way to the pool after deciding to go for a swim," he says, which went on for about an hour leaving him tired which led to — you guessed it — another 45-minute nap. He then picked up a piece of paper from the lobby floor, made coffee, and took out the garbage before clocking out.

Naturally, viewers in the comment section found his late-night work diaries hysterical, with many alleged former and current hotel night workers corroborating his claims.

"I work at a hotel overnight and all I do is watch Netflix," one user said in solidarity.

"Used to work nights at Holiday Inn and this is accurate," another person wrote. "Don't forget free snacks."

Though it's unclear how much exactly @femomvny10 is getting paid for his job, one commenter took to one of his videos to guess that he's making $30 an hour, to which the hotel worker replied "More."

According to ZipRecruiter, the average hourly pay for an overnight front desk hotel worker is $14.93, with wages reportedly ranging from $8.65 to $21.88, depending on company and location.

Most wages fall between $12.26 and $17.07 per hour, with the highest average wage being found in Green River, WY.

Many warned the hotel worker that if he kept revealing his late-night antics, he might risk termination.

"The champion of let's see what I can get away with. without getting fired," one person joked.

"Just be careful posting your job my boy was doing overnights posting TikTok's and they fired him when they started to see him on the internet," another warned.

@Femomvny's five work video diaries have racked up over 9.4 million views combined.

Entrepreneur has reached out to the viral hotel worker for additional comment.

"Work smarter, not harder," he captioned one of his clips.

We'd venture to say he's figured out how to do exactly that.