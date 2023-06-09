This Is Barbara Corcoran's No. 1 Tip for Finding the Best Up-and-Coming Neighborhoods to Buy Real Estate In The real estate mogul shared her advice on Instagram.

By Emily Rella

Getty Images
Barbara Corcoran appears on an episode of

Real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran is a pro when it comes to reading the market and knowing how to make the deal.

This week, the "Shark Tank" star shared with her Instagram followers one of her best tips for figuring out where the next hottest real estate market will be—before prices inevitably skyrocket.

"It's too expensive to buy a house in so many areas," Corcoran told viewers, encouraging them to find the next up-and-coming area and set sights on real estate there.

"I talk to the creative community members, the dancers, the artists, the musicians, the designers and I ask them where they're living," she said, noting that the creatives bring "the energy and life force" to areas that may have otherwise been dead or stagnant. "In five years, it's worth a lot of money."

Corcoran's post received over 12,600 likes and a slew of comments, some in agreement with the real state maven and others claiming she was encouraging gentrification.

"Absolutely, real estate is not a 1-time event. It's an ongoing process, you buy your first to get to the next," one person wrote. "There may be some compromise from first to the ideal, but you need to keep your eyes on the prize!!!"

"Gentrification," another bluntly wrote. "Has been happening all over the five boroughs for years."

Corcoran made headlines last week when she spoke about the current real estate market, issuing a stark warning for those in the commercial business as she felt that it was headed toward a "bloodbath" between buyers and sellers.

Corcoran also noted the residential real estate market was rebounding but noted that there was an inventory problem.

"The people who are going out there and buying are finding they're overbuilding," she said at the time. "They're having a hard time getting their hands on the house. And right now, what everybody's afraid of is the high-interest rates."

Wavy Line
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

A Father Decided to Change When He Was in Prison on His Son's Birthday. Now His Nonprofit Helps Formerly Incarcerated Applicants Land 6-Figure Jobs.
Lock
A Teen Turned His Roblox Side Hustle Into a Multimillion-Dollar Company — Now He's Working With Karlie Kloss and Elton John
Lock
3 Mundane Tasks You Should Automate to Save Your Brain for the Big Stuff
6 Things to Consider When Getting Out of a Franchise Agreement
Lock
The Next Time Someone Intimidates You, Here's What You Should Do
5 Ways to Manage Your Mental Health and Regulate Your Nervous System for Sustainable Success

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Business News

Kevin O'Leary Slams Martha Stewart's Comments on Remote Work: 'Nobody Wants to Work in These Places'

The "Shark Tank" star is a firm believer in remote work.

By Emily Rella
Business News

'Do You Hate Me?': High School Teacher Shares Wild Emails He Receives From Students

Jordan Baechler teaches high school students in Ontario, Canada.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

How to Build a Thriving Community That Will Skyrocket Your Business

Build a strong community, and transform your business with these proven strategies.

By Chris Kille
Growing a Business

How Experiential Dining Offers Unforgettable Customer Experiences

With over 660,000 restaurants in the US alone, restaurant-goers have plenty of options to choose from. But what sets a restaurant apart from the rest?

By Peter Dougherty
Business News

'I Am Just Floored': Woman Discovers She Won $1 Million Lottery Prize While Checking Her Email at Work

Initially, she thought the email was a scam, but went to lottery headquarters and walked away with a six-figure check after taxes.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Career

How to Overcome Imposter Syndrome as a Young Entrepreneur

How to recognize, cope with and overcome the feelings of self-doubt and inadequacy that plague many aspiring business owners.

By Candice Georgiadis