A Company Is Giving Away $10,000 Every Second During the Final 2 Minutes of the Super Bowl Rewards app Fetch will distribute $1.2 million to 120 people in a first-of-its-kind livestream.

Key Takeaways

  • Rewards app Fetch will give away $10,000 to 120 people—with one winner selected every second of the remaining two minutes of regulation time of the Super Bowl.
  • Fetch says it is the "biggest livestream giveaway associated with an official Big Game advertisement."
  • The Super Bowl airs February 9 and will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

People watch the Super Bowl for all sorts of reasons—the battle of two top teams, a halftime show with the premier acts in the country, and commercials that cost millions to produce and air. But winning money usually isn't a factor—until this year.

When the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles take the field in New Orleans on February 9, the rewards app, Fetch, is airing a commercial (the "last official advertisement on game day," the company says) just after the two-minute warning is called in the fourth quarter.

Chris Graythen |Getty Images

In the 30-second spot, founder and CEO Wes Schroll will tell viewers to download the Fetch app to be a part of a live-streamed giveaway—$10,000 every second.

Then, Fetch will distribute $1.2 million in cash (in total) to people who have the app open. So no matter which team wins the big game, 120 people will walk away winners that night.

"A decade ago, Fetch was built on the belief that earning rewards should be effortless and accessible for everyone," Schroll said, in a statement. "This moment is about bringing that mission to life—in the biggest possible way, on the biggest possible stage. What started as a grocery rewards app has evolved into the world's first rewards-for- (virtually) -everything app. Fetch has the power to transform how consumers interact with brands and redefine advertising by creating value for both."

How to enter the Fetch Super Bowl sweepstakes

  1. Download the Fetch app for iOS or Android before the game.
  2. Watch the commercial. "The Big Reward" is set to air just after officials blow their whistles for the two-minute warning.
  3. When prompted in the ad, open the Fetch app.

Fetch is teaming up with the marketing and technology services company, Monks, to execute the in-app livestream.

Schroll will announce the winners live in the Fetch app livestream right after the two-minute warning begins.

