A Company Is Giving Away $10,000 Every Second During the Final 2 Minutes of the Super Bowl Rewards app Fetch will distribute $1.2 million to 120 people in a first-of-its-kind livestream.
Key Takeaways
- Rewards app Fetch will give away $10,000 to 120 people—with one winner selected every second of the remaining two minutes of regulation time of the Super Bowl.
- Fetch says it is the "biggest livestream giveaway associated with an official Big Game advertisement."
- The Super Bowl airs February 9 and will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.
People watch the Super Bowl for all sorts of reasons—the battle of two top teams, a halftime show with the premier acts in the country, and commercials that cost millions to produce and air. But winning money usually isn't a factor—until this year.
When the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles take the field in New Orleans on February 9, the rewards app, Fetch, is airing a commercial (the "last official advertisement on game day," the company says) just after the two-minute warning is called in the fourth quarter.
Related: Why Super Bowl Commercials Are the Ultimate Marketing Play
Chris Graythen |Getty Images
In the 30-second spot, founder and CEO Wes Schroll will tell viewers to download the Fetch app to be a part of a live-streamed giveaway—$10,000 every second.
Then, Fetch will distribute $1.2 million in cash (in total) to people who have the app open. So no matter which team wins the big game, 120 people will walk away winners that night.
Related: These Fast-Food Apps Offer the Best Value for Customers, According to a New Study
"A decade ago, Fetch was built on the belief that earning rewards should be effortless and accessible for everyone," Schroll said, in a statement. "This moment is about bringing that mission to life—in the biggest possible way, on the biggest possible stage. What started as a grocery rewards app has evolved into the world's first rewards-for- (virtually) -everything app. Fetch has the power to transform how consumers interact with brands and redefine advertising by creating value for both."
How to enter the Fetch Super Bowl sweepstakes
- Download the Fetch app for iOS or Android before the game.
- Watch the commercial. "The Big Reward" is set to air just after officials blow their whistles for the two-minute warning.
- When prompted in the ad, open the Fetch app.
Fetch is teaming up with the marketing and technology services company, Monks, to execute the in-app livestream.
Schroll will announce the winners live in the Fetch app livestream right after the two-minute warning begins.